CHOW Investor Alert: ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Low-Float IPO Allegedly Facilitated Manipulation: SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About IPO Structure and Manipulation Vulnerability

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased CHOW securities between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CHOW shares collapsed 84.3%, falling from $11.70 to $1.83 per share on December 10, 2025, after NYSE American halted trading twice due to volatility from market manipulation. Investors have until May 12, 2026, to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Low-Float Structure and Manipulation Vulnerability

A cloud solutions company cannot justify a $335 million market capitalization on $23.3 million in annual revenue unless extraordinary trading dynamics inflate its share price. The lawsuit contends that CHOW's IPO was structured with just 2.6 million shares offered to the public at $4.00 per share, creating an artificially scarce float. This design meant that even modest coordinated buying pressure could generate explosive price movement. On its first trading day, CHOW opened at $8.00, doubled from its IPO price, and surged to an intraday high of $21.91 before closing at $12.61 on volume of 1.4 million shares.

Erratic Volume Patterns and the Alleged Pump-and-Dump Cycle

The filing states that CHOW's trading activity followed a pattern consistent with coordinated manipulation:

After the initial IPO surge, daily volume collapsed to an average of just 210,000 shares between September 22 and September 29, 2025

On September 30, volume spiked more than four-fold to 888,900 with no Company news or filings, pushing the stock up 33% over two days

By mid-October, volume collapsed again to as low as 66,700 on October 16, an eleven-fold decrease from the prior session

On October 23, volume surged six-fold again to 424,600, again absent any Company disclosure

On October 31, volume exceeded 1.4 million shares, a twenty-one-fold spike from the prior week's average, with no material news

These repeated cycles of volume surges and collapses, occurring without any corresponding Company announcements, are alleged to reflect coordinated manipulation rather than organic investor interest.

The Underwriter's FINRA Censure and Its Alleged Significance

As set forth in the complaint, CHOW's sole underwriter, US Tiger Securities, Inc., had been censured and fined by FINRA in April 2025, just months before the IPO, for failing to maintain adequate anti-money laundering programs designed to detect suspicious activity in thinly traded, low-priced securities. The action claims Tiger Securities also served as underwriter for other microcap IPOs that experienced similar manipulation patterns and catastrophic price declines, including Smart Digital Group Limited (which fell 86.4%) and DarkIris Inc.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the structural risks embedded in this offering and the vulnerability of CHOW shares to coordinated price manipulation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com