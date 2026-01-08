Chris Auffenberg Dealerships Kick off the Year with the Start Something New Sales Event

Drivers Can Save on New Vehicles at Chris Auffenberg Dealerships

HERRIN, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg Dealerships is ringing in the new year by inviting drivers across the region to take advantage of its Start Something New Sales Event, a seasonal promotion designed to help customers begin the year in a new vehicle with confidence. Known for its customer-first approach and wide selection of vehicles, the dealership group is making it easier than ever for shoppers to find the right car, truck, or SUV to match their needs and lifestyle.

A Fresh Start with the Start Something New Sales Event

The Start Something New Sales Event highlights Chris Auffenberg Dealerships' commitment to delivering value at the beginning of the year, when many drivers are ready for change. During the event, customers can explore a broad lineup of new Ram trucks and vans, with a focus on competitive pricing, transparent financing options, and a streamlined buying experience.

The event is designed to appeal to a wide range of shoppers with a focus on commercial vehicles. Knowledgeable sales teams are available to help customers compare models, understand features, and make informed decisions without pressure.

Additional Special Offers and Savings Opportunities

In addition to the Start Something New Sales Event, Chris Auffenberg Dealerships offers a variety of ongoing specials for Buick, Hyundai, and Chevrolet models. These may include attractive financing rates for qualified buyers, lease opportunities on select models, and value-driven pricing on pre-owned and certified pre-owned vehicles.

Serving Drivers Across Multiple Locations

Chris Auffenberg Dealerships proudly serves drivers across southern Illinois and the surrounding areas through a network of conveniently located dealerships. With multiple locations and brands under one automotive group, customers benefit from a larger inventory, greater selection, and the flexibility to shop close to home.

Each location shares the same core values: friendly service, professional expertise, and a dedication to building lasting relationships with customers. Whether shoppers visit in person or begin their search online, they can expect a consistent and welcoming experience.

A Customer-Focused Automotive Group

For decades, Chris Auffenberg Dealerships has built its reputation on trust, community involvement, and a genuine focus on customer satisfaction. The Start Something New Sales Event reflects that mission by encouraging drivers to begin the year with a vehicle they can rely on and a dealership relationship they can trust.

To learn more about the Start Something New Sales Event, current offers, or dealership locations, customers are encouraged to visit their local Chris Auffenberg dealership or explore available inventory online at chrisauffenberg.com.

About Chris Auffenberg Dealerships

Chris Auffenberg is a multi-location automotive group offering new and pre-owned vehicles from a variety of leading manufacturers. With a strong emphasis on customer service, transparent pricing, and community involvement, the group continues to be a trusted automotive destination for drivers throughout the region.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg