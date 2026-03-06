Chris Auffenberg Ford Celebrates Ford Truck Month with Exclusive Offers on 2025 Ford Maverick and Ranger

Drivers Can Receive Ford Truck Month Cash at Chris Auffenberg

WASHINGTON, Mo., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March is officially Ford Truck Month, and shoppers in the Washington, Missouri, area can take advantage of exceptional savings at Chris Auffenberg Ford. Throughout the month, the dealership is offering exclusive incentives on two of the brand's most popular trucks, giving buyers the opportunity to drive home in a new pickup while maximizing value.

During this limited-time sales event, customers can receive $1,000 in customer cash plus $1,000 in Truck Month Cash when purchasing a gas-powered 2025 Ford Maverick. Buyers interested in the midsize pickup segment can also receive $2,000 in customer cash plus $1,000 in Truck Month Cash on the capable 2025 Ford Ranger.

With rising demand for versatile, capable trucks, Ford Truck Month provides one of the best opportunities of the year for drivers to upgrade to a new pickup.

Ford Truck Month Deals in Washington, Missouri, Offer Extra Savings on Popular Pickups

Ford Truck Month gives buyers additional incentives on some of the brand's most sought-after models. At Chris Auffenberg Ford in Washington, Missouri, these incentives make it easier than ever for drivers to upgrade their vehicles while staying within budget.

The 2025 Ford Maverick gas model offers an appealing balance of efficiency, everyday usability, and pickup capability. With the combination of $1,000 customer cash and $1,000 Truck Month Cash, shoppers can enjoy immediate savings on one of the most versatile compact trucks on the market.

For drivers looking for a midsize pickup with more towing and off-road capability, the 2025 Ford Ranger stands out. During Ford Truck Month, buyers can receive $2,000 in customer cash plus $1,000 Truck Month Cash, making this powerful and refined truck even more attractive for work and adventure.

These limited-time incentives highlight why March is one of the best months to shop for a Ford truck.

Why the 2025 Ford Maverick Is a Popular Compact Truck Choice

The 2025 Ford Maverick continues to attract drivers who want the flexibility of a pickup with the practicality of a compact vehicle. Its manageable size makes it easy to drive in urban and suburban environments while still delivering impressive cargo capabilities.

Many drivers appreciate the Maverick truck's smart design, flexible truck bed solutions, and comfortable interior. Whether it's used for weekend projects, commuting, or outdoor recreation, the Maverick provides a unique blend of utility and convenience.

With the Ford Truck Month savings available at Chris Auffenberg Ford, this innovative compact pickup becomes an even more appealing option for first-time truck buyers and longtime Ford fans alike.

The 2025 Ford Ranger Delivers Power, Capability, and Technology

Drivers seeking enhanced strength and versatility often turn to the 2025 Ford Ranger. Built to handle tough jobs and off-road adventures, the Ranger combines strong towing capability with modern driver-focused technology.

Inside the cabin, drivers will find an advanced infotainment system, premium comfort features, and intuitive controls designed to make every drive easier. Its bold exterior styling and rugged construction make it equally at home on job sites, highways, or backcountry trails.

With $3,000 in total available incentives during Ford Truck Month, the 2025 Ranger represents a strong value for buyers who want capability without stepping into a full-size truck.

Drivers Can Shop Ford Truck Month at Chris Auffenberg Ford in Washington, Missouri

Located in Washington, Missouri, Chris Auffenberg Ford proudly serves drivers throughout the surrounding region with a wide selection of new Ford trucks and SUVs. The dealership is known for its customer-focused experience, knowledgeable staff, and commitment to helping shoppers find the right vehicle for their needs.

During Ford Truck Month, the dealership encourages customers to explore available inventory, test drive their favorite trucks, and take advantage of the limited-time incentives before the event ends.

With special offers on the 2025 Ford Maverick gas model and 2025 Ford Ranger, March is the perfect time for truck buyers in the Washington, Missouri area to visit Chris Auffenberg Ford and discover the benefits of Ford ownership.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg