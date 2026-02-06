Chris Auffenberg of Farmington Announces "Get In Gear" Sales Event on 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Drivers Can Save on Select Models at Chris Auffenberg in Farmington, Missouri

FARMINGTON, Mo., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg of Farmington is helping local drivers kick off truck season in a big way with the Get In Gear Sales Event, featuring substantial savings and flexible financing options on select new trucks. For a limited time, qualified buyers can take advantage of generous incentives on the powerful and capable 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab.

Get In Gear Sales Event Offer

During the Get In Gear Sales Event, eligible customers may receive a total value of up to $7,350 in combined incentives when purchasing a qualifying truck. These offers are designed to make upgrading to a new Silverado more affordable while delivering real value to hardworking drivers.

For those who prefer low monthly payments over upfront savings, well-qualified buyers also have the option to choose 1.9% APR financing in place of the cash incentives.

Offer Details and Eligibility

The $7,350 total value is made up of multiple incentives, including a $3,000 cash allowance, a $1,350 engine credit, a $1,000 bonus cash, a $1,000 Chevrolet Loyalty purchase cash allowance, and a $1,000 trade assistance.

Incentives are available to customers who qualify, and eligibility may vary based on financing choice and vehicle availability. Customers are encouraged to visit the dealership for full details and personalized payment options.

Featured Vehicle: 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab

This special offer applies to 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab models equipped with a TurboMax™ engine. Known for its strong performance and everyday versatility, the Silverado 1500 Crew Cab delivers the capability truck owners expect, paired with modern design and advanced engineering. Whether for work, recreation, or daily driving, the Silverado continues to be a trusted choice for Missouri drivers.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg