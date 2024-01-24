Chris Cordes Named Head of People at ClassWallet

MIAMI and HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Cordes, a senior human resources specialist with more than 13 years of experience working with high growth companies, has been named head of people at ClassWallet .

He joins ClassWallet during a sustained period of rapid expansion for the financial technology company. In 2023, the company added close to 100 team members to its roster while increasing its industry rankings as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. Cordes will drive the people strategy to attract and retain the best talent, help to showcase the outstanding culture and oversee human resource operations.

Previously, Cordes served as global head of human resources for Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Prior to that he was the chief people officer at Unqork, the world's first codeless application development platform for enterprises. Other relevant experience includes SVP, people operations, at Ask Applications and staffing and employee relations manager at Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A.

"ClassWallet is a dynamic and rapidly growing fintech company, setting the standard for the purchasing and reimbursement of public funds," said Cordes. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to design compelling HR programs to best support in-house talent and continue to attract the best in our continued expansion."

"Last year marked another year of solid growth, none of which would have been possible without our incredible employees," said Jamie Rosenberg, CEO, ClassWallet.

"Chris brings valuable hands-on experience in organizational design, change management, workforce planning and analytics and talent development. With his support and leadership, we're going to focus on further enhancing our work environment for our most important corporate asset – our employees."

Cordes earned a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Management from Mercy University in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He is a member of Delta Mu Delta, the international business honor society. Together with his wife, Cindy, and two children – Colin and Oliver – the Cordes' reside in Hopewell Junction in New York's Hudson Valley.

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet is the leading purchasing and reimbursement platform for public funds. The company's patented digital wallet technology ensures that public funds reach the right people and are used for the right purpose – at a fraction of the time and cost of existing technology solutions with better compliance safeguards. ClassWallet is used by state government agencies and school districts across 32 states, helping those clients realize the full potential of over $2.7 billion in public funds. Its integrated marketplace of top retailers and service providers includes Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Michaels, Office Depot, Scholastic, Staples, Varsity Tutors and more.

Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, ClassWallet ranked number 477 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2023 and the 61st fastest growing software company. It also ranks as the 114th fastest growing company in North America according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

