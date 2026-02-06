Chris Feuell, Chrysler Brand CEO and Head of Alfa Romeo North America, Receives What Drives Her Trailblazer Award at 2026 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Now in its ninth year, What Drives Her Trailblazer Award given by Chicago Auto Show organizers in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars

Award recognizes women who are changing the auto industry from the inside

Feuell among those honored at awards program held during media preview for the 2026 Chicago Auto Show

Feuell is second consecutive Stellantis representative to receive the award, with Audrey Moore, vice president and chief engineer – North American sedan programs, earning 2025 What Drives Her Trailblazer honors

Chicago Auto Show organizers, in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars, presented Stellantis’ Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO and head of Alfa Romeo brand North America, with the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award at an event held during the media preview for the 2026 Chicago Auto Show on Friday, Feb. 6.

Chicago Auto Show organizers, in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars, present Stellantis' Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO and head of Alfa Romeo brand North America, with the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award at an event held during the media preview for the 2026 Chicago Auto Show on Friday, Feb. 6.



Now in its ninth year, the What Drives Her networking event, panel discussion and awards program at Chicago's McCormick Place brings together influential women in the automotive industry and recognizes women who are changing the auto industry from the inside, as well as the advocates who help make change happen.



"Chris Feuell exemplifies what it means to be a trailblazer in today's automotive industry," said Jennifer Morand, general manager of the Chicago Auto Show. "She not only leads two historic brands, but she also makes a point to show up for other women, sharing her experience, supporting meaningful dialogue and helping open doors for the next generation. Her leadership and generosity of time reflect the true mission behind the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award."



The What Drives Her Trailblazer Award honors a woman in the automotive industry who is notable for her empowerment of others, for breaking down barriers to allow others to follow, for pursuing non-traditional roles or jobs, for leadership and for taking on additional roles, such as leading an employee resource group or mentoring program.



"I am truly honored to receive the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award, and I am deeply humbled to be nominated by such amazing and accomplished leaders in our industry," said Feuell. "My sincere thanks to Jennifer Morand and Scotty Reiss, the organizers, judges and the entire Chicago Auto Show community for recognizing and elevating the innovators who are helping move our industry forward. I especially appreciate the What Drives Her committee for shining a spotlight on women who are blazing trails in our industry and creating pathways for others to follow."



Feuell was appointed chief executive officer of the Chrysler brand in September 2021 and appointed head of Alfa Romeo brand North America in December 2024. Feuell is a well-recognized senior executive with extensive global experience in automotive, supply chain automation and advanced building technologies industries.



Feuell serves on the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business advisory board and is a non-executive director on the boards of The Boyd Group, LLC and Friends of the Children, Detroit. She was recognized as one of Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the Auto Industry in 2025.



The honor for Feuell marks the second consecutive year a Stellantis representative has earned the award. Audrey Moore, vice president and chief engineer – North American sedan programs, was recognized as the 2025 What Drives Her Trailblazer.



In addition to the Trailblazer Award, What Drives Her honors are given out in Automotive Ally, Best Retailer and Best In Craft Automotive Media categories.



Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.



Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.



Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.



Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

X: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis