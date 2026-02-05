Dodge Launches 'Misfits' Marketing Campaign for the All-new 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, the 'World's Fastest AWD Muscle Car'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge Launches “Misfits” marketing campaign for the next-gen 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack. (Editorial use only; Credit: Dodge brand)

60-second "Misfits" spot debuts on the Dodge brand's social media channels today, with a 30-second broadcast version to launch the week of February 16

Campaign puts a spotlight on the newest introduction to the Dodge Charger lineup – the arrival of the 2026 Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK, a 3.0L twin-turbocharged high-output engine that delivers 550 horsepower and accelerates from 0-60 in just 3.9 seconds

SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting MSRP of $54,995, delivering the most horsepower in the industry for under $55,000

Entire Charger lineup features standard all-wheel drive and is available in both two-door and four-door models

New multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup claims prestigious 2026 NACTOY™ crown

Dodge is launching its newest marketing and advertising campaign for the "world's fastest AWD muscle car," the next-gen 2026 Dodge Charger. "Misfits" takes off across Dodge brand's social media channels starting today with a 60-second version, followed by a 30-second broadcast spot to run the week of February 16, including during March Madness and NASCAR.

"You don't introduce the next generation of the world's fastest AWD muscle car with something polite," said Olivier Francois, Stellantis global chief marketing officer. "A decade ago, Dodge Charger redefined what a modern muscle car could be. This isn't just evolution; it's provocation. Our new campaign for the next-gen Dodge Charger Scat Pack is designed to remind the world that performance still has the power to move culture, inspire loyalty and convert desire into momentum."

"The next-gen Dodge Charger SIXPACK-powered models represent the next chapter of pure Dodge attitude — power you can feel and performance you can't ignore," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "We're launching this campaign as the world's fastest AWD muscle car is arriving in Dodge dealerships across the country. This new campaign captures exactly what the Dodge brand stands for: muscle, performance, attitude and the unmistakable thrill that comes from driving something built to stir your soul. The future of muscle is here, and this twin-turbo Charger Scat Pack is quicker, faster and more capable than ever."

The new "Misfits" campaign seamlessly bridges the brand's past with its future, linking to the brand's 2015 "Predators" campaign for the 707-horsepower 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup was recently announced as the 2026 North American Car of the Year™ (NACTOY). The prestigious recognition, announced at the Detroit Auto Show last month, underscores Dodge's relentless commitment to delivering uncompromising performance and innovation across its multi-energy lineup, including the 550-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the 670-horsepower all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

For more information on the Dodge Charger lineup, fans and enthusiasts visit Dodge.com.

"Misfits" was created by the Dodge brand in partnership with GSD&M.

North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year

The NACTOY awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors, including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards: "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™" and "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

The esteemed NACTOY automotive experts' selection of Dodge Charger adds to recent accolades for the Charger lineup, including Car of the Year honors from Detroit Free Press, Detroit News and TopGear.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

