CHRIS JUNG NAMED CEO, LG NORTH AMERICA

LG Electronics USA

13 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

Seasoned Executive with Extensive Experience in Americas to Drive Regional Strategies Supporting Company's Bold Global Vision

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Jung, a seasoned LG Electronics executive with extensive experience in the Americas throughout his three-decade career, has been named President and CEO of LG Electronics North America, effective January 2024.

Chris Jung, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America, effective January 2024.
He will lead the strategies for North America supporting LG Electronics' worldwide transformation into a smart life solutions company. Among other major regional initiatives, he plans to drive profitable growth, expand business-to-business areas, and leverage LG's innovations to advance whole home electrification and building decarbonization, while continuing to reinvigorate the famous LG brand.

As regional chief executive, Jung will be responsible for LG Electronics activities in the United States and Canada for the home appliances, home entertainment, business solutions and air solutions business units as well as related service activities and staff functions. As the corporation's most senior executive in the Western Hemisphere, he also will work closely with other LG Electronics regional operations including factories, R&D labs and the U.S. vehicle component solutions business.

Most recently President and CEO of LG Electronics Latin America, Jung has broad experience in the western hemisphere. His North American experience includes three years as President of Home Appliances at LG Electronics USA (2012-14) and six years as LG USA's head home appliance product manager (2002-07). He served as President of LG Brazil before being named regional CEO for Latin America in 2020. Previously, Jung held a number of key positions at LG Electronics headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, including Senior Vice President in charge of global marketing and sales for home appliances and Vice President of sales for home appliances and air solutions.

Jung started at LG in 1991 after graduating with a bachelor's degree in electronics from Yonsei University in South Korea. He earned his master's degree in business administration from McGill University in Canada. Jung succeeds Thomas Yoon, who is returning to headquarters in Seoul as President and CEO of the newly formed Overseas Sales and Marketing Company.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA
John I. Taylor
[email protected]
+1 201 816 2166 

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

