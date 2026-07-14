Chris Long Named President of Micross North America

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross" or the "Company"), a global provider of high-reliability microelectronic products and services for aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications, and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced the appointment of Chris Long as President of Micross North America. Reporting to CEO Jim Cannon, Chris will oversee all North America operations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Chris to Micross as President of North America," said Jim Cannon, Micross CEO. "Chris brings three decades of leadership across national security space, defense electronics, and mission-critical programs — exactly the operational depth and customer credibility our next stage of growth demands. I look forward to partnering with him to accelerate our growth in North America, strengthen our position as the single source for high-reliability microelectronics, and continue delivering for the missions that depend on us."

Chris joins Micross from General Dynamics Mission Systems, where he served as Vice President and Deputy General Manager of the Space, Cyber, and Intelligence – a leader in defense, space, and national security markets. With 30-years of experience spanning General Dynamics Mission Systems, Northrop Grumman, Orbital ATK, and Orbital Sciences, he has led multi-site engineering and operational organizations supporting classified Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, NASA, and international defense programs. Chris began his career as an electrical engineer and holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from New Mexico State University, along with an MBA from Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business.

"I am honored to join Micross and excited to lead the North America business into its next stage of growth," said Chris Long. "With the industry's most complete offering of high-reliability microelectronics and services, a world-class team, and a reputation for quality, Micross is uniquely positioned to serve its customers' most critical missions. I look forward to working with Jim, the leadership team, and our customers to accelerate growth and deliver the products, services, and solutions their missions require."

Chris brings a proven track record of operational excellence, strategic growth, and disciplined execution across mission-critical systems and large-scale programs – a foundation well matched to Micross's continued momentum in the defense and space markets, and to its mission of providing hi-rel microelectronics and services to missions that save lives and livelihoods.

About Micross Components, Inc.

Micross Components, Inc. is a leading global provider of advanced microelectronic solutions for high-reliability and mission-critical applications. Serving the aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial markets, Micross offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor components, die and wafer services, advanced packaging, and test solutions. Micross's portfolio of custom & COTS products offer solutions for Power, RF components, Data management and Control applications. The Company's focus is always reaching for the highest level of quality, reliability, and long-term supply assurance. Micross enables customers to meet the most demanding performance and environmental requirements. For more information, visit www.micross.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised ~$4.3 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh primary fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

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SOURCE Micross Components