Micross Components Appoints James J. Cannon as President and Chief Executive Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross" or the "Company"), a global provider of high-reliability microelectronic products and services for aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications, and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced that James J. (Jim) Cannon has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He succeeds Vincent Buffa, who will remain with the Company as a Senior Executive Advisor and member of the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim Cannon as CEO of Micross," said Simon Lonergan, Managing Partner at Behrman Capital. "Jim brings deep operational expertise, a strong track record in leading and growing complex global industrial organizations, and significant experience in defense and high-reliability technology markets. His proven leadership will be invaluable as Micross continues to scale, deliver value to customers, and execute against its strategic priorities."

Mr. Lonergan continued, "I'd also like to thank Vincent Buffa for his leadership and contributions to Micross's growth. Vince has been a longtime partner to Behrman, and we are glad he will continue to support Micross in an advisory role."

"I am honored to join Micross and excited to lead the Company into its next stage of growth," said Jim Cannon. "The Company's differentiated position in high-reliability microelectronics, world-class team, and focus on innovation and operational excellence create tremendous opportunity. I look forward to partnering with the Micross leadership team and Behrman Capital to accelerate growth, create long-term value, and continue providing our customers with high-quality products and services."

Mr. Cannon is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across global defense, security, and industrial businesses. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of AM General LLC, a leading manufacturer of military and commercial tactical vehicles. Prior to AM General, Mr. Cannon was Chief Executive Officer of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a manufacturer of sensors and unmanned systems, where he guided the business through strategic transformation and its sale to Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TDY). Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK), including as President of Stanley Security for North America and Emerging Markets, and earlier in his career worked at Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN). Mr. Cannon also serves on the Boards of the Association of the United States Army and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), and is an Advisory Board member for Ouster, Inc.

A distinguished veteran, Mr. Cannon served for ten years in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and armor officer, with deployments during Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and peace enforcement operations in Bosnia. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

About Micross Components

Micross Components, Inc. is a leading global provider of advanced microelectronic solutions for high-reliability and mission-critical applications. Serving the aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial markets, Micross offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor components, die and wafer services, advanced packaging, and test solutions. Micross's portfolio of custom & COTS products offer solutions for Power, RF components, Data management and Control applications. The Company's focus is always reaching for the highest level of quality, reliability, and long-term supply assurance. Micross enables customers to meet the most demanding performance and environmental requirements. For more information, visit www.micross.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised ~$4.3 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh primary fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Contacts

For Micross Components

Christopher Stabile

Sr. Corporate Director of Marketing Communications, Inside Sales, and Sales Operations

Micross Components, Inc.

[email protected]

For Behrman Capital

Ross Lovern / Nathaniel Shahan

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Micross Components