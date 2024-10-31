CHRIS MCCOMISH, CEO OF S&T BANK, NAMED 2024 C-SUITE AWARD RECIPIENT BY PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ, STBA ), proudly announced today the naming of CEO, Chris McComish, as a 2024 Pittsburgh Business Times C-Suite award winner.

S&T Bank CEO, Chris McComish, displays his award with members of the Bank’s Leadership team at the recent Pittsburgh Business Times C-Suite awards dinner.

This accolade recognizes outstanding executives who have demonstrated the highest level of business savvy and vital leadership to help guide their companies to success. Winners are selected based on leadership and business contributions as well as community involvement. Nominees were chosen from a group of C-level executives at for-profit or nonprofit organizations with a significant presence in the Pittsburgh metro area. Nominees must also reside in that vicinity and have held their current position for at least 12 months.

McComish has over 37 years of financial service experience and joined S&T as CEO in August of 2021. In 2022, he successfully led the Bank into a company-wide journey, redefining the strategic direction of the Bank. The results of this effort were a renewed people-forward purpose underpinned by shared values and business drivers to accelerate the Bank's growth in the coming years. Under his leadership, S&T Bank achieved record earnings per share and net income in both 2022 and 2023.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honor and testament to the hard work of the entire S&T Bank team. I have the privilege to work with highly engaged team members and it's encouraging to know that our work is being recognized by our customers, communities and shareholders," McComish stated. "Since day one on the job, our collective efforts have been focused on achieving our people-forward purpose and moving the Bank forward together."

S&T Board of Directors Chairman, Christine Toretti, shared "Chris is a respected leader with a strong track record of inspiring others while driving growth and transformation. Under his leadership, the Bank has seen two record years of financial performance. On top of these professional accomplishments, he is dedicated to serving communities across the S&T Bank footprint. The entire board of directors and I congratulate him on this recognition."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

