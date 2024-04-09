Chris Meredith Joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management Solutions as CIO of Tax Smart Strategies

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that Chris Meredith is joining as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) - Tax-Smart Strategies. He joins the team from O'Shaughnessy Asset Management. In this new role, Mr. Meredith will be responsible for the management and further development of tax-smart investment capabilities across index and active strategies.

"We're thrilled that Chris is joining our team to help extend our leadership position in tax-smart capabilities across active and index SMAs, and ETF model portfolios alongside our partners at 55ip," said Jed Laskowitz, CIO and Global Head of Asset Management Solutions.

Mr. Meredith joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management at a time where advisors and their clients are prioritizing seamless, digital-first experiences. His appointment reinforces the firm's commitment to the continued growth and development of an industry-leading Tax-Smart platform.

As CIO of Tax-Smart Strategies, Mr. Meredith will also partner closely to develop new products and capabilities with 55ip, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's tax-smart technology platform. He will be reporting directly to Jed Laskowitz.

"I'm incredibly excited to join J.P. Morgan Asset Management Solutions as CIO of Tax-Smart Strategies," added Mr. Meredith. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the team further build innovative tax-managed strategies that meet investors' demands for customization and scalability."

Mr. Meredith most recently served as CIO of Franklin Templeton's subsidiary, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, where he spent 16 years. He brings over 30 years of experience leading portfolio management teams, investment research, product design, and trading.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.1 trillion (as of 12/31/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $328 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

