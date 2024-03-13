ETF Veteran Jon Maier Joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Will lead new ETF Insights program

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management ("The Firm") today announced that industry-veteran, Jon Maier, is joining as Chief ETF Strategist, effective March 18. In the role, Maier will lead ETF Insights, a global program of actionable thought leadership and resources for the rapidly growing and evolving ETF universe.

"The asset management industry is at an inflection point with the growth of active ETFs. We are building on our industry leading advice and insights programs to help investors take full advantage of the investment and portfolio construction benefits of these tools" said Jed Laskowitz, CIO and Global Head of Asset Management Solutions.

Maier's appointment comes at a time of incredible ETF demand from investors around the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's global ETF business has grown to more than $160 billion in AUM over the past five years, placing the Firm second in active ETF AUM and eighth in overall ETF AUM. The Firm also received notable industry awards including Best Active ETF Issuer from ETF Express and ETF of the Year from both ETF.com and With Intelligence for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)'s performance in 2023.1

"We are particularly excited for Jon Maier to join our team," added Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Very few in the industry have the tangible, hands-on experience in the way that Jon has, and we believe that all investors will benefit from his deep knowledge and development of this platform."

Maier brings with him deep credibility and a proven track record, having held research-oriented roles for nearly 30 years. He previously served as Chief Investment Officer of ETFs for Global X. Prior to that, he was Managing Director, ETF Strategist, at Merrill Lynch, where he oversaw management of $50 billion. Maier will report to Bryon Lake.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the J.P. Morgan Asset Management ETF team," said Jon Maier. "The work that the firm has achieved is second to none, and I look forward to using my experience and skillset to contribute to its growth. Through the ETF Insights program, we are focused on being investors' go-to source for timely views and innovative strategies, fostering the continued adoption and use of, specifically, actively managed, ETFs."

Maier and the ETF Insights program will help bring clarity to a fast-growing, but still unfamiliar, sector for many investors. ETF Insights joins a suite of award-winning investor programs from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, including Market Insights, which is celebrating its 20th year in 2024 as the industry standard in helping investors build better portfolios.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.1 trillion (as of 12/31/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $328 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Important Information

This is a general communication being provided for informational purposes only. It is educational in nature and not designed to be a recommendation for any specific investment product, strategy, plan feature or other purpose. Any examples used are generic, hypothetical and for illustration purposes only. Prior to making any investment or financial decisions, an investor should seek individualized advice from personal financial, legal, tax and other professionals that take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of an investor's own situation.

1 withintelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards, the ETF performance awards were judged on 2022 performance and flows. For the newcomer categories funds must be at least $25Mn in AUM, for the other categories funds must be at least $50Mn. Newcomer funds must have launched in 2022. There were 14 entries for the ETF Provider of the Year category.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management