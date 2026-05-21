Chris Moneymaker Wins Phil's Thrill PKO and Leads OSS Main Event

Americas Cardroom Pro has a Sunday to remember with big things to come

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Moneymaker won the Phil's Thrill PKO tournament and advanced into Day 2 of the OSS #2 $1.5 Million GTD Main Event as the overall chip leader, continuing a strong run on Americas Cardroom.

The Americas Cardroom Pro captured the Phil's Thrill PKO title in the $10,300 buy-in event last Sunday, which featured a $580,000 prize pool and 58 total entries. He earned $191,229 in combined payouts and bounty prizes.

"I still love competing at the highest level, and events like these bring out the best in everybody," Moneymaker said. "Poker keeps evolving, and that's what makes winning against these fields so rewarding."

The tournament results included:

Prize Money: $70,760

Bounty Earnings: $120,469

Total Earnings: $191,229

Following the victory, Moneymaker entered the OSS #2 $1.5 Million GTD Main Event, part of the $20 Million Online Super Series running May 11–25.

After advancing through a field of 827 entries, he finished Day 1A with the largest chip stack entering Day 2 this Monday, holding 185.61 big blinds.

The Main Event carries a $1.5 million guaranteed prize pool with a first-place payout of at least $300,000.

Moneymaker rose to prominence after winning the 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event following qualification through an online satellite tournament. His victory is widely associated with the "Moneymaker Effect," which contributed to the rapid growth of online poker worldwide.

His recent tournament performances come as the poker industry prepares for another WSOP season and expanded television coverage from ESPN.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom