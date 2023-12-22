Chris Moorman Takes Fourth Place For $2m at the 2023 World Poker Tour World Championship

The result is the biggest-ever career cash for the ACR Pro

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After about five hours of play on the final day of the WPT World Championship at the Wynn Las Vegas, ACR Pro Chris Moorman finished in fourth place in the prestigious $10,400 buy-in WPT World Championship. He takes home a new career-high payout of $2,095,300, eclipsing his previous highest lifetime cash of just over $1 million.

The final day of the tournament witnessed a talent-rich final table, featuring established WSOP bracelet holders Chris Moorman, Georgios Sotiropoulos, Artur Martirosian, Ben Heath, and Andrew Lichtenberger. As the tension rose, all finalists were assured a payout of at least $1,207,000. The grand prize of $5,282,954 also included a coveted seat at the 2024 WPT World Championship, with Dan Sepiol emerging as the event winner.

Reflecting on the tournament, Moorman, 38, from the United Kingdom, said: "This week has been such a great ride. It was such a strong final table and while I'm a bit disappointed to not take the title, I'm still super pleased with what I've achieved and how the week has gone." 

In the bustling atmosphere of the WPT World Championship in Las Vegas, Moorman was among 3,583 participants that vied for their share of the substantial $40,000,000 prize pool, which was divided among the top 480 finishers. Throughout the tournament, Moorman's journey was marked by stellar moments, including the elimination of the end-of-Day 3 chip leader Naj Ajez, a fortuitous final river card on Day 5, and the commencement of the final table as the second-highest chip leader with an impressive 88,300,000 (74bb). 

WPT title holder and two-time WSOP bracelet winner, Chris Moorman, has secured more than $20 million in total poker earnings, including more than $6.7 million through live poker tournaments, solidifying his status as one of the most accomplished poker players globally. Moorman's path in poker is adorned with numerous triumphs, notably claiming the top spot at the 2014 WPT LA Poker Classic with a stellar $1,015,460 payday, securing 2nd place in the 2011 WSOP Europe Main Event for a substantial $1,068,690, and achieving a commendable runner-up finish in the 2011 WSOP $10,000 6-Handed Championship for $716,282.

Visit hendonmob.com for further details on Moorman's career poker achievements. 

For more information on the 2023 WPT World Championship tournament, please visit worldpokertour.com

