CHRIS PRATT IS MR. P: PRINGLES® 2024 BIG GAME AD SPOT SHOWS THE HOLLYWOOD STAR’S UNCANNY RESEMBLENCE TO THE ICONIC MUSTACHED CHARACTER

Celebrating Fans Flocking to Find Mr. P Beyond the Snack Aisle – Once You See Mr. P, You Won't Be Able to Unsee Him

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pringles® is once again bringing the flavor and fun on America's most hyped gameday with its irresistibly delicious crisps, iconic mustached character and the release of its seventh consecutive Big Game ad spot, "Mr. P". From pet faces and latte foam to classic boardgame characters and football stars, fans have long spotted "the Pringles guy" (aka Mr. P) in the world around them, with over 30,000 posting their findings to social media1. Inspired by these snacking sightings, Pringles is proving that Mr. P isn't just found on its classic cans, he can be seen in the most unexpected places and faces – including Hollywood 'stache sensation Chris Pratt.

Following the unveil of Pringles' social teaser, fans flooded social media speculating whose iconic mustache would grace the brand's Big Game commercial. All of our Chris-ps were revealed once a source very close to Pratt tipped off the press: bestselling author and advocate, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt confirmed her husband as the man behind the 'stache on Instagram.

The spot shows fans what happens when megastar actor and producer, Chris Pratt, notices a similarity between himself and his favorite flavor icon, Mr. P. Just like his fans, once he sees the unCANny resemblance, he can't unsee it. It isn't until Pratt is offered the movie role of a lifetime — starring as Mr. P — that he realizes the mustached character truly is everywhere, even in himself.

"Pringles has always been one of my go-to favorite snacks, especially the Salt & Vinegar flavor," said Pratt. "When Pringles asked me to join them in bringing the story of seeing Mr. P to life, I was honored and immediately began growing out my strikingly-similar mustache to get into character. Once fans see the ad, they'll see Mr. P everywhere, just like I do."

"In our first Big Game appearance as Kellanova, we're celebrating how our fans have organically been spotting and sharing Mr. P in the wild for years," said Lyndsay Rogers, Kellanova's U.S. Salty Snacks Vice President and General Manager. "Pringles' 'Mr. P' puts the spotlight on our beloved global snacking icon with the help of a Hollywood icon, Chris Pratt."

The :30 second spot — brought to life by Grey New York – will air during the first quarter and be supported with a fully integrated campaign including PR, digital, retail marketing, influence and social media.

SHOW US YOUR MR. P SIGHTINGS & YOU COULD WIN BIG

The ad isn't the only place Mr. P will show up this Big Game season. Now until Feb. 16, fans can share where they see or how they create Mr. P for a chance to win some crisp-y cash. Whether you see him in the clouds on your daily walk, your favorite house plant, your pet (or even in yourself!), share an image or video of your Mr. P creations or sightings on Instagram or TikTok using #ISeeMrP and #PringlesContest for the chance to win up to $15,000. Visit Pringles.com/ISeeMrP for inspiration and official rules (no purchase necessary)2.

To take the Pringles fun up a notch, you can transform yourself and loved ones into Mr. P with Pringles' interactive Mr. P Snap Lens. The lens not only shows Snapchatters what they'd look like with Mr. P's iconic mustache, eyebrows and red bowtie, but even transports them to a rotating collection of various iconic US landmarks and locations – from Big Game host city, Las Vegas, to the Statue of Liberty, and more – truly bringing Mr. P everywhere and anywhere.

Craving more crisps? Visit your local retailer to stock up on your favorite Pringles flavors and bring the iconic Mr. P and a crisp snack to your Big Game watch party. Follow @Pringles and Chris Pratt on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest ahead of the Big Game and tune in to see the ad live on Feb. 11.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

1Brandwatch Social Listening, September 2022 – September 2023

2NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest submission begins 1/16/24 at 8:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 2/16/24 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). Open only to legal U.S. residents residing in the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. See complete Official Rules at Pringles.com/ISeeMrP for how to enter, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

© 2024 Kellanova

