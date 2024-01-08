Chris Sacks Joins Lochner as Vice President of Corporate Development

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is pleased to announce that Chris Sacks has joined Lochner as Vice President of Corporate Development, reporting to the company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Jim Doyna.

Chris Sacks, Vice President of Corporate Development at Lochner

Sacks will play a leading role throughout the full lifecycle of the mergers and acquisition (M&A) process, assessing and integrating new partners into Lochner's infrastructure platform, while closely collaborating with the company's senior leaders to achieve near- and long-term business objectives. M&A is a key pillar of Lochner's growth strategy as the company continues to be acquisitive, welcoming four new companies in the last 12 months – Armstrong Consultants, KOA Corporation, K Friese + Associates, and Triunity, Inc.

"Lochner remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering infrastructure solutions for our clients and expanding opportunities for our growing team of professionals," said Doyna. "We look forward to leveraging Chris' business acumen and strategic insights to further advance our position as an A/E industry leader."

Sacks brings to Lochner diverse M&A and investment experience spanning engineering, manufacturing, industrial technology, and business services. He previously served as Investment Director for Re:Build Manufacturing, a domestically-focused industrial technology conglomerate. Prior to that, Sacks was a Private Equity Associate for Guardian Capital Partners, and he began his career in Investment Banking at Stifel Financial Corp.

Sacks holds an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and a BA in Economics from Bucknell University.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

