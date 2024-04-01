CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is pleased to announce that Nick Benedico, PE, has joined Lochner as Vice President, Southeast Regional Manager, reporting to the company's Chief Executive Officer Terry Ruhl.

Nick Benedico Joins Lochner as Southeast Regional Manager

Lochner's Southeast Region is centered in Florida, with offices in Fort Meyers, Jacksonville, Miami, Tallahassee, and Tampa. Benedico will provide leadership for the firm's surface transportation business serving state agencies, counties, and municipalities across Florida. He succeeds Don Skelton, PE, who is retiring after 11 successful years at Lochner and a 37-year career supporting the delivery of large transportation projects and programs.

"We're excited to have Nick join the Lochner team, continuing the tradition of delivery excellence set by Don and his leadership team," said Ruhl. "Nick will be instrumental in expanding our presence in Florida and the southeastern U.S., with a focus on organic growth and mergers and acquisitions."

Prior to joining Lochner, Benedico was a Vice President, Regional Transportation Manager at Tetra Tech, responsible for managing the resources of the roadway design, storm water design, and construction management service lines in Florida. Over the span of his 30-year career, Benedico has served in progressive leadership positions including transportation design director, roadway engineering service leader, transportation engineering discipline leader, senior project manager, and senior transportation manager.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Benedico holds an MBA from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida. In addition to being a licensed Professional Engineer, Benedico is an Envision Sustainability Professional, a Project Management Professional, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the US. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

