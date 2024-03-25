LOCHNER UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY TO MARK 80 YEARS IN BUSINESS

The new brand identity reflects Lochner's evolution and growth, embodying its core values and guiding principles. The updated logo incorporates an "L" logomark as a nod to Lochner's long-standing history. The forward motion of the logomark signifies Lochner's commitment to embrace the future as a source of new possibilities, and the tandem forms represent the interconnection of people and clients, working in partnership to move communities forward.

"For eight decades, the Lochner brand was built on being client-focused, performance-driven, and community-minded," said Terry Ruhl, Lochner Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The refreshed identity reflects our evolution, values, and aspirations, representing who we are, where we've come from, and where we're headed as an organization. It's about reaffirming our dedication to delivering exceptional services, fostering meaningful connections, and making a positive impact."

In conjunction with the new brand identity, Lochner has launched a redesigned website featuring improved navigation, updated content, and enhanced functionality. The website serves as a comprehensive resource for information about Lochner's services, projects, and company news, offering users a seamless experience across all devices.

Lochner's strategic vision aims to position the company as a top infrastructure services provider. Mergers and acquisitions are a key pillar of the growth strategy as the company continues to be acquisitive, welcoming four new companies in the last 15 months – Armstrong Consultants, KOA Corporation, K Friese + Associates, and Triunity, Inc. The new brand and website reflect the collective strength of the Lochner Family of Companies.

Lochner partnered with the Hansen Belyea marketing agency on the rebranding initiative. For more information about Lochner and its rebranding initiative, please visit hwlochner.com.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the US. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

