Chris Simard Joins Hyper Solutions as Vice President of Sales, Expanding Leadership Team

RICHMOND, Va., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Solutions, a leading private manufacturer of mission-critical infrastructure solutions for data centers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Simard as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Simard will play a pivotal part in driving the company's growth strategy and bolstering its position in the industry.

With a focus on accelerating Hyper Solutions' market presence and fostering expansion opportunities, Simard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team. His appointment marks a significant milestone as Hyper Solutions continues to innovate and meet the evolving needs of its clients in the dynamic landscape of data center technologies.

That landscape, spanning AI, Hyperscale, Cloud, and Colocation data center facilities, is primed for exponential expansion, projected to triple by 2034. This surge is fuelled by escalating demands for computing power and storage capacity, particularly driven by the ascent of AI technologies. By 2028, an additional 38 gigawatts of power will be essential to sustain the burgeoning AI infrastructure. As the industry enters the yottabyte era, characterized by unparalleled data volumes (1 yottabyte = 1 trillion terabytes), Hyper Solutions finds itself strategically positioned for substantial growth.

"Joining Hyper Solutions presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the company's journey of innovation and growth," says Simard. "I am thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Hyper Solutions to drive value for our clients and stakeholders."

Simard embarked on his career at APC by Schneider Electric, initially as a sales representative, before swiftly advancing to leadership roles within the Enterprise and Channel divisions. At APC, he led regional teams driving channel growth and offering strategic guidance to the enterprise segment. Later, at Schneider Electric, Simard headed a 100-member team overseeing the implementation of electrical infrastructure solutions within mission critical data centers. After his tenure at APC and Schneider Electric, Simard held executive leadership roles within the Agtech and Augmented Reality industries, focused on market share and revenue growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris back into the mission critical data center vertical and to the Hyper Solutions family," says Dennis Strieter, Chief Revenue Officer of Hyper Solutions. "His proven track record of success and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients at scale."

Simard's appointment arrives at a crucial juncture for Hyper Solutions, coinciding with the company's solidification as a pivotal figure in the mission-critical infrastructure market. His leadership is poised to be instrumental in fostering revenue expansion, cultivating strategic alliances, and steering Hyper Solutions towards unprecedented achievements.

Hyper Solutions (Hyper) is a pioneering Private Manufacturer of Mission Critical Digital Infrastructure Solutions, leading the charge towards a Sustainable Manufacturing Network where production is brought closer to construction. Leveraging Scalable Uniformity, Privatized Supply Chains, and 2N Sourcing Redundancy, we tap into the latent potential of North American manufacturers to deliver unparalleled results. Our innovative Customer Self-Service Portal optimizes high-volume, high-quality manufacturing processes, ensuring our clients, including Hyperscale, AI, and Colocation data center operators, benefit from scalable sourcing, accelerated lead times, and enriched customer life-cycle experiences. Learn more at https://HyperSolutions.com.

