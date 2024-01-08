CHRIS STAPLETON AND BUFFALO TRACE MASTER DISTILLER HARLEN WHEATLEY UNVEIL TRAVELLER WHISKEY

Of the collaboration, Stapleton shared, "Partnering with Buffalo Trace Distillery and Harlen Wheatley feels like a bucket list scenario for me. Some things just make total sense – and this is definitely one of those things. Bottles from barrels that Harlen has cared for have been with us for every note we've ever recorded, backstage before shows and in all the moments we've celebrated along the way. I believe what we've achieved with Traveller Whiskey not only represents our shared history but also a common artistic vision and uncompromising standards of taste. I couldn't be prouder of what we've made."

Wheatley added: "When making art – and we really do think that both Chris' music and the whiskey we make at Buffalo Trace is art – you experiment, test, adjust, and don't give up until you've got it right. That's why we experimented with more than 50 blends before agreeing that Blend No. 40 would be it for Traveller."

Bottled at 90 proof, Traveller Whiskey is characterized by notes of oak, sweet maple, tart currant and leather. Complex aromas of vanilla, aged fruit and buttery shortbread are rounded off by caramel and a touch of oak. The flavor profile also showcases a touch of sweetness, followed by spice, toasted nut and oak flavors, closing with a robust finish. Traveller is a completely unique combination of whiskeys hand-selected from The Sazerac Company's award-winning distilleries.

"This is a whiskey for everyone, whether you've been enjoying all the variety in the category for years or are just now discovering it. Traveller stands up on its own as a smooth and sippable whiskey or works great in a cocktail, if that's more your style," said Wheatley. "But especially if you've tried whiskey before and been turned away by the burn – we think you'll take one sip of this and think to yourself, "OK, now this I can do."

Born in Lexington, KY, just down the road from Buffalo Trace Distillery, Stapleton's relationship with Buffalo Trace matured while he recorded his first studio album, Traveller. It was during those recording sessions that he was first introduced to E.H. Taylor, one of the Distillery's other whiskey offerings, which soon became a staple on his home bar. Since then, Buffalo Trace has collaborated with Chris and Morgane Stapleton's charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind, for multiple fundraising initiatives.

Traveller Whiskey has been widely released to retailers, bars and restaurants nationwide as of January 1, 2024 at a suggested retail price of $39.99 (local taxes and fees will vary).

To learn more, visit www.travellerwhiskey.com.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 40 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskeys. Buffalo Trace Distillery also has a deep commitment to supporting charitable initiatives. Nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the Distillery's efforts are encouraged to register their charity here. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com . To download images from Buffalo Trace Distillery visit http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/media.

About Chris Stapleton

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Stapleton is nominated for three awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Solo Performance ("White Horse"), Best Country Song ("White Horse") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("We Don't Fight Anymore" with Carly Pearce). The nominations follow Stapleton's new album, Higher, which was recently released to overwhelming critical acclaim. Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the record has landed on several "Best of 2023" lists so far including Billboard, Esquire, Los Angeles Times, Vulture and Rolling Stone, who praises, "dazzling...the best evidence yet for the way one man's voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre." Additionally, The New Yorker declares, "Stapleton is the rare country star with both traditional bona fides and broad commercial appeal. He has an outlaw soul and a pop star's capacity for inescapable hooks," while GQ proclaims, "In an age rife with division, he's maybe the only thing Americans all agree on." Known for his electric live performances, Stapleton will continue his "All-American Road Show" tour this year and will also join George Strait for select stadium shows this summer with special guests Little Big Town. In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are also founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart.

