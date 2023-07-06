Chris Taft, Advantum CFO, Recognized as one of Louisville's Best in Finance

Louisville Business First honors Chief Financial Officer of Advantum Health as one of 2023's Best in Finance

LOUISVILLE, K.Y., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Taft, CFO of Advantum Health , an industry-leading practice revenue management authority based in Louisville, has been recognized by Louisville Business First as one of the region's best executives in finance in 2023.

Back for its seventh year, Louisville Business First recently announced its 2023 Best in Finance Awards, presented by Truist, to recognize outstanding professionals working in a finance position at a Louisville-area company or nonprofit organization.

Chris Taft, CFO of Advantum Health Advantum Health

Before joining Advantum Health in 2016 as a Director of Business Development, Taft worked in wealth management for Merrill Lynch and UBS, and founded a mobile app startup. With a demonstrated history of executing in high-pressure situations, Taft shifted his focus to Finance during his tenure at Advantum, holding positions of Senior Business Analyst, Vice-President of Finance & Acquisitions, and Senior Vice-President of Finance prior to assuming the role of CFO in 2022.

Tammy Taylor, CEO of Advantum Health, discussed Taft's strengths, saying, "Behind the scenes at any successful company there is a great financial mind managing cash flow, driving revenue, controlling expenses, closing mergers and acquisitions, and generating growth and profitability. At Advantum, that leader is Chris. This important recognition of his contributions is well-deserved."

Louisville Business First honored 25 local professionals as the 2023 Best in Finance. Honorees were featured in print and online on June 23rd and were honored at an in-person luncheon on June 22nd at the Galt House.

To learn more about the selection process, the Awards Luncheon, and the 25 honorees, please review the original announcement published on Louisville Business First or the profile of Chris Taft .

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health, powered by the ATOM platform, is an industry-leading practice revenue management authority, delivering comprehensive solutions for revenue cycle optimization, including billing, coding, focused follow-up, credentialing, authorizations, eligibility and auditing. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Advantum's global team of experts is over 600 strong, and the company is powering rapid growth fueled both organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com .

Contact:

Trish Thomas

[email protected]

+1 720-224-4923

SOURCE Advantum Health