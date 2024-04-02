Chris Walters Named President & CEO of Pluralsight

Co-Founder and former CEO Aaron Skonnard appointed Special Advisor to the Board and CEO



SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, announced that Chris Walters has been named President and CEO, effective immediately. After more than 20 years of distinguished leadership, Aaron Skonnard will step down from his day-to-day operational duties as CEO but will continue to advise the company as Special Advisor to the Board and CEO.

Walters has built a decades-long track record of driving innovation and scaling large software and technology companies. He most recently served as CEO of Avantax , a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, where he orchestrated the company's successful sale to Cetera Holdings. Before that, he served as a Senior Partner at Activate and as CEO of Encompass Digital Media. Walters also served as the COO of both The Weather Company and Bloomberg Industry Verticals Group, as well as in various leadership roles advising technology, media and investment companies.

"Having led multiple companies with significant technology organizations, I understand how important it is for companies to have the technical skills required to execute their strategies. Pluralsight is well positioned to address the critical technology skills gap that so many organizations are facing," said Walters. "I look forward to joining the Pluralsight team and continuing to build upon its legacy as the leading technology workforce development company."

After leading and growing the company for the past 20 years, co-Founder and former CEO Aaron Skonnard will transition into the role of Special Advisor. Skonnard's vision and leadership enabled him to take Pluralsight from a small boutique classroom training provider for "hardcore developers'' to an enterprise-grade technology skills platform used by businesses around the world.

"As I reflect on the past 20 years, I am overwhelmed with pride for what we've achieved, from bootstrapping in the early days to becoming a global leader in technology skills development serving millions of individuals and tens of thousands of business customers, Pluralsight's growth and accomplishments have exceeded all of my expectations," said Skonnard.

"I am delighted to welcome Chris to the Pluralsight team and believe his tremendous experience will lead Pluralsight into this next phase of growth, helping the company realize its vision of advancing the world's technology workforce."

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. For more information, visit pluralsight.com .

