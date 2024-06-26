Pluralsight One Announces $2 Million in New Grants to Strategic Nonprofit Partners, Broadening Access to Technology Skill Development

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced $2 million in immediate cash grants from the Pluralsight One Fund, a corporate advised fund managed by Silicon Valley Community Foundation. These grants, in addition to more than 25,000 donated Pluralsight Skills licenses, will help nonprofit organizations expand access to technology skills development for historically underrepresented populations in the communities they serve.

"Virtually every organization is wrestling with technology skills gaps and workforce diversity," said Adam Rosenzweig, Vice President for Social Impact at Pluralsight and the head of Pluralsight One. "Pluralsight One's mission is to create economic opportunities for individuals from underrepresented communities in technology while helping organizations tackle their skills gaps. One of the ways we get to do that is by supporting a portfolio of incredible nonprofits delivering world-class workforce development programs."

The 13 recipients of these grants include: AnnieCannons, Auticon Training Institute, Codepath, Empowr Co., Girls Who Code, I.C. Stars, Junior Achievement Utah, LaunchCode, LGBT Tech, NPower, Tech-Moms, Unlocked Labs, and Year Up.

"Today's business landscape is an evolving and dynamic one and Pluralsight has been a key strategic partner in advancing our commitment to young people across the country," said Ellen McClain, CEO and President, Year Up. "Their philanthropic investment will help us continue to scale our programs, providing Year Up students and graduates with targeted training pathways and preparation for certifications so they can gain and refine the latest and most in-demand technical skills."

"Pluralsight One is an invaluable partner to Unlocked Labs. With Pluralsight Skills, we have been able to provide world class technology education and professional skills development to our students and team members, that extends far beyond what we would be able to provide on our own," said Haley Shoaf, Executive Director at Unlocked Labs. "It has been great to be able to partner on both a philanthropic and an operational level to bring unprecedented opportunity to justice-impacted technologists."

Pluralsight One is proud to support a diverse portfolio of organizations that share our passion for creating opportunities in fields like AI, cloud, mobile, infosec, and data. Here are some examples:

Codepath – Codepath is reshaping the tech workforce and reprogramming higher education to create the most diverse generation of engineers, CTOs, and founders.

Girls Who Code – Girls Who Code is changing the game, reaching girls around the world, and are on track to close the gender gap in new entry-level tech jobs by 2030.

LaunchCode – Through free tech training and job placement, LaunchCode is creating new talent with fresh perspectives and transferable skills to fuel the future.

LGBT Tech – LGBT Tech develops programs and resources grounded in empirical research that support LGBTQ+ communities, working to educate organizations and policy makers on the unique needs of LGBTQ+ individuals face when it comes to tech.

Unlocked Labs – Unlocked Labs is making tech skills accessible to incarcerated individuals. They run programs to train justice-impacted people in tech skills, run a development shop employing returning citizens, and build products to solve challenges within the justice system.

Year Up – Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education.

Learn how your organization can partner with Pluralsight One to unlock opportunities through technology skills at www.pluralsightone.org .

The Pluralsight One Fund is a corporate advised fund at Silicon Valley Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity registered in the United States, EIN# 20-5205488.

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight Skills to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight Skills provides highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah with worldwide offices in India, Ireland, and Australia. For more information, visit pluralsight.com .

