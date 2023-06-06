Access to Integrity's world-class technology and resources will empower the fast-growing agency to better serve and support the needs of agents and senior clients

DALLAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Christian Brindle Insurance Services ("CBIS"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Sandy, Utah, and led by Christian Brindle, President. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Christian Brindle Insurance Services Partners with Integrity to Access Shared Services and Cutting-Edge Technology

Christian Brindle followed his father into the insurance industry before founding his own agency in 2016. Today, Christian Brindle Insurance Services serves seniors across the nation, specializing in Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. The agency has cultivated a strong online presence to provide mentorship to agents and to educate seniors through podcasts, e-books and social media, including the creation of the Seven Figure Medicare Agent Facebook Group, a community of nearly 6,000 agents. Expansive online content and a reputation for being willing to try new ideas have also attracted an energetic team of talented agents. CBIS has become recognized as an energetic and highly credible source to help agents grow their business and stay mindful of industry trends that help them better serve their clients.

"Christian and his team have done an amazing job leveraging digital and social media platforms to expand their business and build a stellar organization. They've really shaken up the way agencies recruit top talent in fresh and exciting ways," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Now, Integrity will equip them with the resources and systems they need to be even more successful. For companies like Christian Brindle Insurance Services, Integrity's shared services can help fuel significant expansion and reach more consumers to serve. The CBIS team can focus on leading and inspiring their agents, while knowing the industry's most powerful technology and comprehensive support systems are supporting them. We're honored to welcome the entire CBIS team to Integrity and we look forward to serving the needs of more seniors together!"

Christian Brindle Insurance Services will work toward common goals of improving the industry in partnership with the top tier leaders and legends in Integrity's partner network. These fellow trailblazers are dedicated to innovating all aspects of insurance and financial services and building strong processes to create more holistic life, health and wealth protection offerings for today's consumers. By collaborating on solutions and refining best practices, Integrity partners are helping millions of American families plan for the good days ahead.

"Partnering with Integrity has been a dream of ours for several years," explained Christian Brindle, President of Christian Brindle Insurance Services. "Integrity's values align perfectly with ours, making them an ideal partner. Integrity's leaders have a vision of making the industry better for everyone, and they are constantly developing and refining the resources to make that vision happen — that's something I greatly respect and admire. No one comes close to offering the level of technology Integrity brings to the marketplace for agents. With Integrity's support behind us, our ability to serve seniors will be greatly enhanced and we couldn't be more excited about the future."

By utilizing Integrity's end-to-end insurtech platform, CBIS's team of agents can serve the needs of Americans wherever they are. Integrity's world-class technology includes valuable resources such as intuitive customer relationship management software, impactful product development, instantaneous quoting and enrollment, and industry-leading marketing and advertising assets and guidance. Integrity's infrastructure of business services empowers partners to focus on supporting agents, advisors and clients. Shared services include areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

For more information about Christian Brindle Insurance Services and its decision to partner with Integrity, please view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/ChristianBrindle.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Christian Brindle Insurance Services

Christian Brindle Insurance Services ("CBIS") is an agency that specializes in Medicare and health insurance located in Sandy, Utah. Since its founding in 2016, CBIS has become a strong leader in the senior market, meeting the needs of thousands of clients. CBIS also administers the influential Seven Figure Medicare Agent Facebook Group with thousands of agents, the annual Six Figure Medicare Agent Conference and the Christian Brindle YouTube channel that educates agents on how to grow their business. As a rapidly growing IMO, CBIS has hundreds of contracted agents and is licensed to do business nationwide. The agency's mission is to provide expert guidance to seniors in need of coverage and reliable support to the agents who serve them. For more information, visit www.christianbrindleinsuranceservices.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC