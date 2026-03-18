Christian Brothers Automotive Accelerates Franchise Development with New Markets Identified for 2026 Growth

Development Pipeline Expands Across Florida, Texas, Arizona, Missouri and Additional High-Growth Communities

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), a leading automotive repair franchise, announced today the addition of several new U.S. markets to its franchise development pipeline as the brand continues its national expansion. The newly identified growth markets include Belton, Missouri; Davenport, Florida; Dawsonville, Georgia; Marana, Arizona; Liberty Hill; Parkville, Missouri; Oro Valley, Arizona; Reno, Nevada; Arlington, Tennessee; Ft. Myers, Florida; Glenn Heights; and Walton, Kentucky.

"Each of these markets represents an opportunity to expand our mission of serving others through exceptional automotive care," said CBA Chief Growth Officer Brad Fink. "We continue to see strong interest from entrepreneurs who are looking for a business built on trust, service and community impact. As we grow, we remain focused on finding franchise partners who share those values and are committed to delivering an outstanding experience for every guest."

These communities represent the next phase of the CBA development strategy as the brand continues identifying high-potential areas where trusted, value-driven automotive service is in demand. Several of the markets have already been awarded to incoming franchise owners, while others remain open opportunities for qualified operators seeking to introduce the CBA experience to their region. Most locations are expected to open within the next two to three years as development progresses.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas, in 1982, CBA has redefined the auto care experience. Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers six times in its 2019 and 2021-2025 ASI studies, the brand's priority is to create a positive experience for every guest.* From oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, CBA adheres to the principle, "Love your neighbor as yourself," and showcases this commitment through its people-first approach to car care.

With more than 330 locations across 30 states and a strong track record of franchisee success, CBA continues to attract experienced operators, career changers, and mission-driven individuals looking to build a business that serves others and is actively seeking qualified operators to lead development in the five new markets, as well as additional high-priority areas nationwide. The company offers extensive support, including real estate guidance, store setup assistance, marketing, and ongoing coaching.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.christianbrothersfranchise.com or cbac.com. Follow on Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and honesty, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry. Standing out from the competition, Christian Brothers Automotive ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers by J.D. Power six times and remaining the only aftermarket automotive repair brand to top the category since its inception. CBA was also recognized on Entrepreneur's 'Top Franchises for Veterans' list and Franchise Times' Top 400, reinforcing the brand's strong performance and franchisee support.*

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 330 locations across 30 states. The Houston-based franchise delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

*Christian Brothers Automotive received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021–2025 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

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SOURCE Christian Brothers Automotive