Christian Brothers Automotive Officially Breaks Ground on $12M Technology & Training Center in Katy

The groundbreaking represents the next step following the brand's 2025 announcement of the $12 million investment, bringing the vision for a centralized, best-in-class training hub closer to reality. Projected to open in early 2027, the nearly 14,000-square-foot facility is named after CBA's founder and will serve as a national center for hands-on technical instruction, leadership development, and guest-service excellence.

"This training center is about far more than a building – it's about investing in the long-term success of our team members and franchisees," said Michael Suttle, Chief Development Officer of CBA. "Breaking ground is an exciting moment because it reflects years of listening, planning and commitment to creating meaningful career paths and elevating the skilled trades."

Designed to support technicians at every stage of their careers, the Mark A. Carr Technology & Training Center will offer end-to-end education, from entry-level apprenticeship support to advanced coursework in evolving vehicle technologies including electric vehicles (EV), hybrid and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Located at 25801 Nelson Way, the facility will feature multiple modern classrooms, vehicle-accessible learning spaces and a fully equipped advanced shop with original equipment-level (OE) tools and diagnostics, enabling the CBA team to deliver in-house, hands-on training at a scale uncommon in the independent automotive repair industry.

By expanding training capacity beyond the limits of its current corporate facilities, CBA will be able to increase the frequency, accessibility and impact of its technical and service-focused programs, supporting improved technician productivity, shop performance and service consistency across its growing national footprint.

"This center is deeply personal for our family and our brand. My dad, Mark Carr, built Christian Brothers Automotive on a simple but powerful belief to invest in people and do the right thing, always," said Donnie Carr, President and CEO of CBA. "Naming this facility in his honor is a reflection of that legacy, and this investment ensures his vision continues to guide how we develop our technicians, support our franchisees and serve our communities for generations to come."

The Katy campus also represents the first phase of a broader, long-term vision for the brand. CBA ultimately plans to relocate its corporate Support Center from Houston's Energy Corridor to the same site, creating a unified headquarters designed to support continued system growth and collaboration.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas, in 1982, CBA has redefined the auto care experience. Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers six times in its 2019 and 2021-2025 ASI studies, the brand's priority is to create a positive experience for every guest.* From oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, CBA adheres to the principle, "Love your neighbor as yourself," and showcases this commitment through its people-first approach to car care.

To learn more about CBA and its commitment to training and development, visit www.CBAC.com.

*Christian Brothers Automotive received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021–2025 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and honesty, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry. Standing out from the competition, Christian Brothers Automotive ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers by J.D. Power six times.*

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 335 locations across 31 states. The Houston-based franchise delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

*Christian Brothers Automotive received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021–2025 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hayden Koone, Tidehouse

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SOURCE Christian Brothers Automotive