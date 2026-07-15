Christian Brothers Automotive Marks Strong Mid-Year Momentum with 14 New Awards, System Expansion, and National Recognition

People-First Automotive Repair Enters 31st State, Advances Trust-First Innovation at Mid-Year

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), a leading automotive repair franchise, is reporting significant development momentum at the midpoint of 2026, with 14 new franchise awards issued across the country, 339 locations now open, and 96 more in the pipeline. With a new state secured, several notable franchisee milestones, and fresh industry recognition, CBA continues to build on its position as one of the most trusted brands in automotive care.

Throughout the first half of 2026, CBA issued 14 award / reservation letters spanning markets across the country, including:

Boerne, Texas

Charleston, South Carolina

Fort Myers, Florida

Geismar, Louisiana

Houston, Texas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Lenexa, Kansas

Loveland, Ohio

Manor, Texas

Naples, Florida

Oro Valley, Arizona

Rincon, Georgia

West Chester, Ohio

Notably, two of those awards, including the resale in Loveland, Ohio, and the future location in Lenexa, Kansas, were earned by graduates of CBA's Future Franchise Leadership Academy (FFLA), the brand's dedicated program for developing the next generation of franchise owners. Wes Prichard will operate the Loveland location, while Jeremy Winters is set to open in Lenexa – a milestone that reflects the Academy's growing impact on the strength and quality of the CBA system.

Geographically, 2026 has already delivered meaningful expansion. CBA's new Cheyenne, Wyoming location marks the brand's entry into its 31st state, while a site recently secured in Las Vegas sets the stage for Nevada to become state number 32 once opened. These additions reflect CBA's disciplined approach to identifying and filling strategic markets across the country.

"Seeing two Future Franchise Leadership Academy graduates earn their own locations in the same award cycle is the kind of thing that reinforces why we do this work," said Brad Fink, Chief Growth Officer of Christian Brothers Automotive. "Our goal has always been to grow thoughtfully by finding the right people for the right markets, and moments like these are a good reminder that the process is working."

CBA's mid-year success extends beyond development. In 2026, the brand earned three distinctions from Franchise Business Review: Top Franchises for Culture, Top Franchises for Women, and the Satisfaction Award, which are each based on franchisee feedback and reinforcing CBA's reputation as a people-first system.

On the innovation front, CBA launched Trust Builders in 2026, a brand-wide initiative designed to optimize the digital inspection experience for guests. The program enhances how CBA's digital inspection tool communicates vehicle needs, empowering guests with the clarity and transparency needed to make informed decisions about their car's care — a natural extension of the brand's longstanding commitment to honesty and trust.

Perhaps the most significant milestone of the year, CBA officially broke ground on May 5, 2026, on its new Mark A. Carr Technology & Training Center in Katy, Texas. Named in honor of CBA's founder, the nearly 14,000-squarefoot facility represents a $12 million investment in the long-term development of technicians, franchisees, and the broader skilled trades workforce. Projected to open in early 2027, the center will offer end-to-end technical education, from entry-level apprenticeship programs to advanced coursework in electric vehicles (EV), hybrid systems, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The Katy campus also marks the first phase of a longer-term vision to relocate CBA's corporate Support Center to the same site, creating a unified home base for a growing national system.

"This center is deeply personal for our family and our brand," said Donnie Carr, President and CEO of CBA. "My dad, Mark Carr, built Christian Brothers Automotive on a simple but powerful belief: to invest in people and do the right thing, always. This investment ensures his vision continues to guide how we develop our technicians, support our franchisees and serve our communities for generations to come."

With 96 locations currently in the pipeline across various stages of development – from contract negotiation to construction – CBA enters the second half of 2026 with strong momentum. The brand continues to actively seek qualified franchisees in key markets nationwide.

For more information about CBA or franchise opportunities, please visit cbac.com or visit christianbrothersfranchise.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission "To glorify God by serving our team, guests and communities with excellence," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith, service and quality.

With its "Love your neighbor" guiding principle instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has grown to 339 locations across 31 states. The Houston-based franchise delivers a variety of professional auto-care services, from routine maintenance to complex repairs. Every service is focused on the car owner's needs and includes a complimentary Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) that provides guests with clear, technician-captured insights into their vehicle's condition, allowing them to make informed decisions on their vehicle's long-term health.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hayden Koone, Tidehouse

[email protected]

(954) 893-9150

SOURCE Christian Brothers Automotive