Christian Juvenile Fiction Provides a Relatable Lesson About How God Designed Each Person With a Unique, Intentional Purpose

Xulon Press presents a fictional story for children, a Christian-themed message for anyone trying to be someone else or fitting in where one doesn't belong.

ROTONDA WEST, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Joseph Ciavardone's fictional children's story offers a much-needed Christian lesson for young readers or anyone trying to be something other than oneself in But I Don't Want To Be A Grape! ($18.25, paperback, 9798868528675; $39.50, hardcover, 9798868528682; $6.99, e-book, 9798868528699).

But I Don't Want To Be A Grape!

Ciavardone's Christian juvenile fiction presents the main character, a "grape" named Giovanni, who doesn't want to be a grape. Young readers are invited to go on a journey with Giovanni to live as he thinks best and aligned with what he wants to be. As the story plays out, Giovanni discovers what he thinks is best for him is in fact rebellion against how God designed him. The relatable story offers the reader a time to reflect on their own God-given purpose and the benefits of accepting who He made each person to be. And just as Giovanni discovers, when one turns over the reins to God, the grace of God shines through as He rewards and honors His children beyond anything one can foresee, comprehend, or imagine.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Ciavardone said, "Like my first book, Who Is Abigail? An Acorn's Journey, Giovanni's story is rooted in experience. As a ten year old boy, I lost my dad in a tragic accident. I hadn't found my own identity when I wrongfully assumed the mantle of father in my family and stepped into a role never meant for me. I spent my life trying to be someone else for others, trying to fit in. While walking in the false identity of father was unintentional, there were other times I tried to be someone I was not. As an adolescent, I tried to cover insecurity with a reputation, being part of a popular group. As an adult, I tried to look the corporate part to advance. I wasn't seeking Him or being true to living as who He made me to be. It is my hope that Giovanni's story encourages others to think on this point and embrace living in their true God-given identity."

Joseph Ciavardone holds a B.S. in Engineering and worked as an engineering professional for almost three decades before obeying the call to leave his career. When his life was turned upside down, he surrendered to the Lord and immersed himself in His word and teachings. As a first-time author and illustrator, he is excited to offer a collection of three books to serve as a witness to the goodness of God and bring messages of hope and encouragement to others. His other two books include: Who Is Abigail? An Acorn's Journey and Just Smile, and Say Hello!. Ciavardone resides in Southwest Florida with his wife, Laurellyn. He enjoys reading and hearing about true stories of faith and overcoming, home-cooked meals, spending time with family and friends, experiencing God and enjoying works of His creation like sunsets, the ocean, mountains, nature walks, and the changing of seasons.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. But I Don't Want To Be A Grape! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

