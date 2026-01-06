Delightful Children's Fiction Demonstrates How God is the One True Source of Joy, as Told Through the Eyes of a Cheerful Caterpillar

Xulon Press presents juvenile Christian fiction, a playful, interactive story with a message on how simple actions can positively impact the world.

ROTONDA WEST, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Joseph Ciavardone presents a thought-provoking story with a heartfelt message about joy, forgiveness, and identity, that will resonate with readers of all ages in Just Smile, and Say Hello! ($18.25, paperback, 9798868528644; $39.99, hardcover, 9798868528651; $6.99, e-book, 9798868528668).

Just Smile, and Say Hello!

Ciavardone's fictional story introduces young readers to Bella, an optimistic and cheerful "caterpillar" venturing out to find her special place. As Bella travels, she contemplates relatable life questions especially in regard to others that were intentionally setting out to steal her joy and hijack her time. More importantly, she ponders whether she should walk in the identity God gave her, or allow others to dictate who she should be. Readers will be captivated by the story, witnessing God's transformative power along with Bella, ultimately seeing how His design leads to a positive impact in the lives of others. The young and young at heart will appreciate the lessons in forgiveness and good manners, along with messages demonstrating how God is the only true source of joy and identity.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Ciavardone said, "Like my other books, my stories are rooted in personal experience. As I recovered from the huge storm in my life (Abigail's story in Who Is Abigail? An Acorn's Journey), and as I abandoned living in false identities (Giovanni's story in But I Don't Want To Be A Grape!), the Lord taught me more about identity and joy. I learned who I am, beginning with Whose I am. I rejected the identity the world spoke over me in exchange for living the life God designed me to live. For many years, I linked my joy to the emotional well-being of loved ones, and to a performance-based rewards system. I wrongfully gave power to others to control my joy and I was often greatly disappointed. The world can't give joy. It may offer experiences of happiness, but these are fleeting. God is our true source of joy. Bella's story teaches these lessons, concluding with simple examples of living a life of faith-in-action," said Joseph.

Joseph Ciavardone holds a B.S. in Engineering and worked as an engineering professional for almost three decades before obeying the call to leave his career. When his life was turned upside down, he surrendered to the Lord and immersed himself in His word and teachings. As a first-time author and illustrator, he is excited to offer a collection of three books to serve as a witness to the goodness of God and bring messages of hope and encouragement to others. His other two books include: Who is Abigail? An Acorn's Journey and But I Don't Want To Be A Grape!. Ciavardone resides in Southwest Florida with his wife, Laurellyn. He enjoys reading and hearing about true stories of faith and overcoming, home-cooked meals, spending time with family and friends, experiencing God and enjoying works of His creation like sunsets, the ocean, mountains, nature walks, and the changing of seasons.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Just Smile, and Say Hello! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

