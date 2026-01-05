Sometimes Revelation Feels Like It's Full of Twists And Turns. Good Thing There's A Roadmap!

Xulon Press presents an explanation of the book of Revelation and the many visions found within.

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Stephen J. Knowlton shares what he has learned from 50-plus years of reading, hearing, and keeping the book of Revelation close to his heart in Choose Your Rapture: The Woman And Her Child ($20.49, paperback, 9798868527234; $9.99, e-book, 9798868527241).

Most readers find Revelation (the final book of the Bible) to be confusing. This cannot be used as an excuse to ignore it, however, and Knowlton is passionate about Revelation and the clues it contains into God's plan for judgment, redemption, and the final victory of Christ.

"This is a clear, compelling roadmap through the chaos of the end times—designed to strengthen your faith, sharpen your vision, and prepare you for what's coming," said Knowlton.

Stephen J. Knowlton is a retired general contractor, a construction and real estate entrepreneur, blogger and author. His civil service work at FEMA was as a building official, cost estimator and grant writer. Currently, Knowlton is on the Board of Directors for his church and serves as the developer and project manager for a multi-million-dollar building project, but his career and business acumen do not define him. He is first and foremost a lover of God's Word. Knowlton has been blessed with five children, two stepchildren, twenty-one grandchildren and one great grandson.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Choose Your Rapture: The Woman And Her Child is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

