Christian RIA Snags $150 Million Advisor Team in Pennsylvania

Kingdom Focused Financial joins Christian RIA, Inspire Advisors, due to a lack of freedom and misalignment of values at their previous firm.

After nearly 20 years at his previous firm, Michael Smith of Kingdom Focused Financial has transitioned his practice to Inspire Advisors.

BOISE, Idaho, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Advisors, a sister company of leading biblically responsible investing firm Inspire Investing, adds a $150 million advisor team in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. Michael Smith and his team at Kingdom Focused Financial decided to join Christian RIA Inspire Advisors after nearly 20 years at their previous firm due to a growing misalignment of values and a lack of freedom to run their practice according to biblical principles.

Michael Smith had this to say about his decision to change firms, "The firm we signed on with all those years ago claimed that they operated on biblical values, but we have been seeing a shift away from the Christian faith by corporate in a number of ways. We knew we needed to make a change and stand for our values and beliefs when we were asked to take Bible verses off our website and social media pages, along with other issues. We now have the freedom to operate in a biblically responsible way and truly honor God throughout our entire practice, which includes having access to investments that best align with our faith-based clients' values. We are able to truly focus on our client's best interests and use biblical principles of stewardship as the foundation of our advice. Coming to Inspire has been a breath of fresh air for all of us."

"We built Inspire Advisors to be a home for advisors willing to make bold moves in order to honor God with their whole lives and who truly want to help clients align their investments with their values," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "We are thrilled to welcome Michael and his team to Inspire Advisors, and we continue to get calls from other advisors who are feeling alienated by their firm and whose clients are equally fed up."

About Kingdom Focused Financial

Kingdom Focused Financial manages $150 million in assets under management and is located in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. Their vision is to be a premier team of professional advisors that helps members of their community build strong, financially secure, and generous lives by providing guidance in balancing faith, family, and finances through sound Christian stewardship principles.

About Inspire Advisors

Inspire Advisors is the wealth management division of the Inspire Investing family of companies, an enterprise with $2.1 billion in assets under management (as of 6/1/23), Inspire ranked in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine for the past three years in a row. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America three years running.

The Inspire Advisors platform is purpose-built from the ground up to support Christian financial advisors who want to run their practices with diligent, biblically responsible investing (BRI) alignment, a growing conviction among financial advisors and their clients.

Christian financial advisors interested in exploring a relationship with Inspire Advisors can email [email protected] or visit www.inspireadvisors.com to learn more.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

