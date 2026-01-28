Inspire Surpasses $4 Billion in Assets Under Management

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing announced today that it has surpassed $4 billion in assets under management (AUM) on January 7, 2026, marking another significant milestone in the firm's continued growth.

"We give all glory to God for this milestone," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "We see this growth as a reflection of God's faithfulness and of the growing desire among Christians to steward their money in a way that honors Him."

Since surpassing $3 billion in AUM in September 2024, Inspire has added more than $1 billion in client assets. As of January 18, 2026, Inspire Investing's reported AUM was $4.275 billion.

"As the firm continues to grow, Inspire remains focused on its mission to equip advisors and investors with high-quality investment solutions that align with biblical values," Netzly added.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of Christian ETFs (as of 12/31/25), and creator of the Inspire Impact Score™, which applies a proprietary methodology combining exclusionary screening with positive impact factors, aligned with Inspire's biblically responsible investing framework.

Inspire has gained recognition by FA Magazine nine times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three of those times. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" four times and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Ministries supported by the Give50 Program include Lifewise Academy, PreBorn!, World Help, and International Justice Mission (IJM).

Important Disclosures

Advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice and are provided for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision. Inspire Investing integrates biblical principles into its investment philosophy through a Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) approach. This value-based methodology reflects Inspire's interpretation of Scripture and may not align with the views or beliefs of all investors.

