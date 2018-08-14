Christian Scali of Scali Rasmussen Named a Top Litigator in California List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Journal has named Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Partner Christian Scali one of California's top litigators.

Scali's diverse automotive industry practice includes advertising, consumer finance, data security, employment, franchise, corporate, LLC, and partnership control and ownership, flooring, reinsurance, debt financing, privacy and trade secret protection advice and counsel and litigation.

"Scali's breadth and depth of knowledge has made him a go-to litigator for the auto industry," said Partner Halbert "Bert" Rasmussen. "He's really in a class by himself and is one of the best at finding creative, efficient resolutions to complex and sensitive disputes." Rasmussen's experience was founded on being actively involved as a litigator and counsellor on the forefront of virtually every automotive industry development taking place over the last 30 years.

Scali's experience includes complex and high stakes litigation, including franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance and flooring disputes, consumer and wage and hour class action defense, high states employment litigation, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes. Scali is known throughout California for his work for the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law and as a Defense Steering Committee member in the infamous Trygar case against every new car dealer in California over alleged illegal leasing practices.

"The hallmark of Scali's practice has been to recognize the 'pressure points,' which can be brought to bear against the opponent early in the litigation in order to seize a litigation advantage and then leverage that advantage to forge a favorable resolution for the client to avoid the substantial expense and risk associated with trial," the newspaper reported.

Scali serves on the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Litigation Section Executive Committee and is a delegate for the Board of Directors of the Independent Auto Dealers Association of California. He co-authored PLI's 2015 Healthcare Law Handbook chapter on confidentiality agreements and non-competes, and also authored the 2015 and 2017 California New Car Dealer Association's Advertising Law Manual.

The Scali Law Firm's attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm also drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices.

