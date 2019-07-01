Christina Bailey Joins MTX as the Chief Financial Officer

FRISCO, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group, Inc is excited to announce the addition of Christina Bailey as their Chief Financial Officer, based out of Frisco, TX.

Christina joins MTX with a proven track record in strategic executive leadership. Her career spans across diverse sectors with a focus on the services industry. Prior to joining MTX, she was appointed as the CFO of Humphreys & Partners Architects. Christina has extensive work experience in financial planning and analysis, treasury management, strategic planning, and risk management.

"Hyper-growth can be an exciting and challenging phase. Christina will play a critical role in ours, guiding us through an investment round while promoting compliance and risk management. The most important thing for me is a diverse and fun culture. Adding Christina to our C-Level leadership team gives us an even balance of men and women Chief Officers, which I see as a crucial aspect towards driving our 2025 vision," said CEO Das Nobel.

Christina's passion for helping companies set up and implement finance and operations initiatives that improve processes, reduce expenses and drive bottom-line profitability makes her the perfect fit to keep the momentum going for MTX in its current hyper-growth phase.

"I could not have chosen a more exciting time to join MTX. I am honored to be part of a company founded on culture, poised with an exceptional team, and aligned with a vision of growth and expertise. MTX has just begun its journey of exponential growth and I am excited to be strategically involved with its financial success," Christina said about her role at MTX.

Christina brings terrific skills and rigorous approach to the CFO role, with a track record of driving profitable growth. Her addition gives MTX an even number of men and women Chief Officers, one among the many steps the organization is taking to promote a diverse and inclusive culture.

About MTX

MTX Group, Inc is a global cloud implementation partner that enables organizations to become a fit enterprise through digital transformation and strategy. MTX is powered by the Maverick.io Artificial Intelligence platform and has a strong presence in the Public Sector providing proprietary designs and innovative concept accelerators.

