MTX Group Appoints Nate Shilling as Chief Transformation Officer

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group, a premier SaaS implementation partner, proudly announces the appointment of Nate Shilling as Chief Transformation Officer. With over 21 years in the Salesforce ecosystem, Nate brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His strategic leadership will drive MTX's transformation objectives and focus on generating positive outcomes within the communities they serve worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nate Shilling as our new Chief Transformation Officer. Nate brings a visionary approach to innovation and an unwavering commitment to creating value for our clients. His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to transform and excel in an ever-evolving marketplace," said MTX President Mahesh Nattanmai.

As a pioneer Salesforce Certified Technical Architect since 2011, Nate shares a longstanding connection with the founding members of MTX Group. His appointment signals a pivotal moment for MTX, as he embarks on a mission to scale the organization's solution architecture efforts across various domains. This includes evolving MTX delivery accelerators, leveraging latest innovations from partner cloud service platforms, and embedding data engineering and generative AI into solution designs.

Utilizing his deep understanding of the Salesforce architecture, industry solutions accelerates, and enterprise architecture patterns, Nate will spearhead MTX's efforts to drive client impact and value capture of the programs they lead.

"Solution Architecture is an area we emphasize early with our clients. There are always those design-critical components of a solution to get right upfront. We are responsible for leading our clients to the optimal cloud platform choices, finding innovative ways to drive system cost efficiencies, and ultimately deliver the most impactful solution design, implementation plan and transformation timeline based upon those choices. The collective MTX experience in architecting and engineering cloud solutions continues to amaze me and I'm proud to be part of this mission," said MTX Chief Transformation Officer, Nate Shilling.

Nate's primary goal this year is growing MTX's next generation of architecture leaders who day-to-day convert strategic thinking into tangible results throughout the discovery and delivery cycle. This addition emphasizes MTX's steadfast dedication to driving innovation, fostering meaningful partnerships, and delivering outcomes-driven solutions that empower clients on their transformation journey.

