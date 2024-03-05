Edwin Smith Joins MTX Group as Vice President of Election Solutions

DALLAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of MTX Group's commitment to creating trusted, secure, and accessible election systems, the company announces the addition of Edwin Smith as Vice President of Election Solutions. Ed joins with over two decades of experience in the elections industry and will focus on driving transformation in election office business processes, security, reliability, and innovation.

As an experienced leader, Ed previously implemented corporate strategies for market entry, bringing products that span the entire election management cycle to market. He is an expert in election system product management, certification, usability, and security and has supported election deployments on multiple continents. Ed has also served on the executive committee of the Elections Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council (EI-SCC), responsible for building resilience in protecting and defending our nation's critical voting infrastructure. In his new role, he will be committed to providing digital transformation to ensure secure elections.

"We recognize that trust is paramount when it comes to election systems. We are committed to investing in our domain experts to leverage their industry experiences while our world-class engineers tackle innovation for systems that drive outcomes for years to come. I am confident that Ed will bring great opportunities for MTX to create a global impact in our communities, " said MTX Founder & CEO Das Nobel.

In one centralized system, MTX's Election Management System enables easy management of elections, voter maintenance, and campaign finance. The solution provides speed, storage, and security for the state's needs, with secure and verified end-to-end process execution. Features include:

Voter Management

Candidate and Petition Management

Campaign Finance Management

Redistricting Management

Election Operations Management

Election Results and Audit Management

"I am excited by the work MTX is already doing in the election technology market. The company's innovation mindset and problem-solving approach are a great fit with my background and skill set. I am both honored and energized to lead this new team at MTX as we evolve into the leading technology partner to election offices worldwide," said Ed Smith, MTX Vice President of Election Solutions.

