Christine Davine to Lead Deloitte's Center for Board Effectiveness

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Christine Davine as managing partner for the Center for Board Effectiveness (the "Center"), Deloitte LLP. Davine also serves as the Vice Chair of Regulatory for Deloitte's US Audit & Assurance (A&A) business.

Davine has played a pivotal role in shaping the regulatory agenda and leading quality initiatives across the A&A Professional Practice Network throughout her tenure, and in her most recent prior role as the managing partner for Quality, Risk & Regulatory for the A&A business. She succeeds Carey Oven, who served in the role since June of 2020. Oven is transitioning to managing partner for Enterprise Leader Development & Succession within Deloitte LLP.

"Christine's deep understanding of Deloitte's capabilities and extensive experience, particularly in regulatory, risk, and governance, and her commitment to teaming and clients, will enhance the Center's work. I have truly enjoyed leading the Center for the last four years, and it's an honor to pass the baton to Christine. I anticipate she will make a significant impact," said Oven.

Under Davine's leadership, the Center will continue to help empower directors, aspiring directors, and executives who interface with the board to deliver value to the organizations that they serve across focus areas such as governance, audit, strategy, risk management, innovation, crisis management, compensation, and succession planning. The Center aims to serve as a resource for leading practices and transformative strategies that can drive board effectiveness and corporate governance.

Davine has an extensive history of collaborating with directors and executives of large global organizations across various industries, working on complex financial reporting and risk management issues. Davine is also a recognized speaker on current and emerging topics in audit, accounting, and financial reporting. Before joining Deloitte as a partner in 1999, Davine spent eight years at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the Division of Corporation Finance and was an associate chief accountant in the division's Office of the Chief Accountant.

"I'm looking forward to helping empower board directors in today's expanding and evolving business risk and regulatory landscape," added Davine. "It is an honor to step into a leadership role that spans such critical areas of board service. Carey has left a lasting impact, and I look forward to building on her innovative strategies and striving to set new benchmarks in board effectiveness that reflect our organization's high standards and values."

Deloitte's Center for Board Effectiveness focuses on the lifecycle of board members, and feature programs, experiences, and eminence tailored to current and future board members and those that interact with the board. Unique programming for current and future board and audit committee members includes Deloitte symposiums, board education, board-ready programs, governance-focused forums and board and audit committee transition labs.

To learn more about the Center for Board Effectiveness, please visit: www.deloitte.com/us/boardeffectiveness.

