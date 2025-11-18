Deloitte 2026 Life Sciences and Health Care Outlook: Industry May Lose Billions in Revenue and Growth if Consumer Mandate Isn't Met

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Consumers have taken the helm of health care and are tired of waiting for the industry to change—now, they're driving that change themselves, according to Deloitte's "2026 Life Sciences and Health Care (LSHC) Industry Outlook." Deloitte's analysis, leveraging the Komodo Healthcare Map™, finds that health systems could lose up to $54.5 billion and biopharma companies as much as $114.1 billion over the next decade if they maintain business as usual and do not seize opportunities to meet growing consumer expectations for convenience, affordability, and trust. The report highlights a potential combined opportunity risk of over $168 billion, as well as a widening gap between what consumers want and how LSHC organizations are responding. This signals an important inflection point for executives and boards heading into 2026.



Highlights from the report:

Over $168 Billion at Stake

Deloitte analysis of the Komodo Healthcare Map™ estimates: Health systems could lose up to $54.5 billion over the next decade if they do not offer virtual health options. Biopharma companies that rely solely on third-party channels to distribute their products could lose up to $114.1 billion in potential revenue.



The Consumer Mandate vs. Executive Priorities

Consumers prioritize convenience, access, and affordability.

Less than half of biopharma and medtech executives—and less than one-third of health plan and health system executives—said affordability, accessibility, and convenience were top priorities for the year ahead.

AI Adoption Gap

Almost 50% of consumers surveyed in 2024 are already using generative AI, with health as the primary reason.

Only 15% of surveyed LSHC executives said their organizations had adapted their governance to keep pace with technology.

Forty-eight percent of LSHC executives said their board lacked representation in areas such as AI and data science.

Trust Is the New Currency

Sixty-three percent of consumers would switch doctors if dissatisfied with communication.

Only 13% of consumers trust biopharma companies as reliable sources of information about effective and safe treatments.

Organizations with a high level of trust have 2.5 times higher customer loyalty than those with a low level of trust, according to Deloitte's analysis of HundredX™ data.

Why it matters:

With consumer expectations moving faster than executives' actions, the 2026 Outlook signals a significant turning point for the $4.5 trillion U.S. health economy. Startups and tech entrants are rapidly stepping in to fill gaps left by legacy providers, and life sciences companies are increasingly exploring direct-to-consumer models to reduce friction. For executives and boards, consumer trust and organizational agility have emerged as the new currencies of competitiveness.

The Deloitte 2026 Outlook finds that organizations best positioned to thrive will:

Redesign care around the consumer experience—rather than the legacy enterprise model

Earn and sustain trust through transparency and personalized engagement

Adapt governance to match the speed of technological change, not tradition

In 2026 and beyond, data appears to be the new infrastructure and trust the new currency. Health systems, biopharma firms, and medtech leaders that do not evolve risk losing both market share and consumer confidence.

