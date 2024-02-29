CHRISTMAS BELLS ARE RINGING FOR JILL WAGNER, JESSE HUTCH, LAUREN HOLLY AND BRUCE BOXLEITNER STARRING IN, 'AURORA CHRISTMAS,' PART OF GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, the leader in quality, original faith-based, family friendly programming, and one of the primary producers of original Christmas movies, announces a new star-studded film for this season's highly-popular Great American Christmas which returns in October. "Aurora Christmas," (wt) starring Jill Wagner, Jesse Hutch, Lauren Holly, and Bruce Boxleitner will join the robust roster of Great American Christmas talent, which in Year Four of the franchise, will include movies with Mario Lopez, Candace Cameron Bure, Cameron Mathison, and Danica McKellar, with many more stars to be announced at a later date.

Photo: Courtesy of Jill Wagner

In "Aurora Christmas," (wt) Erin (Wagner) joins her dad Doug (Boxleitner) for a Christmas in the family's former hometown of Aurora on a mission that is part business – selling the family home – and major bucket list item for Erin to see the Aurora Borealis light up the Northern sky. Realtor Lori (Holly) and family friend and local tour guide Trevor (Hutch) create a Christmas inspired at every turn by faith, love, and hope, so much so that Christmas bells hung over decades in a forest grove ring an unbroken song, a harbinger of miracles to come.

"As we approach Year Four of our Great American Christmas franchise, we are proud of the family of actors we have assembled that are at the top of every viewer's list of favorites. This high quality talent is just one of the elements that distinguishes Great American Family from other networks and content providers who are simply making movies that are set during the Christmas season," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Our storytelling is filled with characters who revere family, faith and country and their journeys establish a foundation of hope and joy for so many viewers throughout the Christmas season," Abbott concluded.

"I am so excited to continue my relationship with GAF with this great film and so blessed to have this incredible cast around me," said Jill Wagner.

"Aurora Christmas is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Jill Wagner, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Micheline Blais. David Anselmo produces. Kelly Martin is supervising producer. "Aurora Christmas" is written by Amyn Kaderali with revisions by Ernie Barbarash.

