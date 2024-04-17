GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION WRAP ON 'A CHRISTMAS LESS TRAVELED,' STARRING CANDACE CAMERON BURE AND ERIC JOHNSON, PART OF GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

In A Christmas Less Traveled, "The Dine and Dash" diner has a stack of mounting unpaid bills, forcing its owner, Desi (Bure) to sell her beloved, mint condition, cherry red 1964 Ford F-100, a gift from her deceased father. As Desi visits the vintage truck one last time, she discovers a recorded message from her dad on an old audio cassette. Desi's Dad's voice sends her and "Old Red" out to retrace her family's most memorable moments one last time. Just as the journey begins, Desi meets Greyson (Johnson) who offers her a generous payment in exchange for a ride to "close the most important deal" of his life. Little do Desi and Greyson realize the less traveled road will reveal more about each of them than they could have ever known.

"Filmmakers have been inspired by road trips for as long as movies have been made," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "In A Christmas Less Traveled, viewers will go on a scenic journey with our characters to celebrate Christmas in communities and with acquaintances, treasuring every heartfelt moment of discovery or remembrance in a vintage vehicle that seems to magically know all the right places to stop," Abbott concluded.

"A Christmas Less Traveled gently challenges us to truly embrace every moment we share with our families, friends and loved ones. It reminds us that forgiving ourselves and others is the pathway to set ourselves free," added Executive producer and CandyRock Entertainment CEO Candace Cameron Bure.

A Christmas Less Traveled is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment being presented on Great American Family network under the Candace Cameron Bure presents banner. Costa Vassos Produces and Heather Hawthorn-Doyle directs a screenplay by Masey McClain, Justin D. James & Taylor Kalupa. Executive producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Eric Jarboe, Holly A. Hines, Gerald Webb, Heather Hawthorn-Doyle, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising producers include Catherine Kretz, Michael Shepard, and Jonathan Shore with Doran S. Chandler and Trudi Thorwaldson as Associate producers.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.

ABOUT CANDY ROCK ENTERTAINMENT

Candy Rock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. Candy Rock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

