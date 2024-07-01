Christophe De Vusser takes office as Bain & Company's Worldwide Managing Partner and CEO

BOSTON and LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, one of the world's leading management consulting firms, today welcomes Christophe De Vusser as the firm's new Worldwide Managing Partner (Chief Executive Officer).

De Vusser, who was elected to lead Bain in January, becomes the first European to take the role of Worldwide Managing Partner and CEO. He joined the firm in 2000 and has worked with Bain's clients in all geographies.

A Belgian citizen, De Vusser has previously served as managing partner of Bain's Brussels office, from 2012-2018, helping double its business while expanding activities into new areas. Subsequently, he has led Bain's work with Private Equity and Financial Investor clients across Europe and globally, advising on strategy and operations, as well as value creation in portfolio companies and deal execution, tripling the practice's business in recent years. He has wide-ranging expertise on corporate mergers and acquisitions. De Vusser joined Bain's Board of Directors in 2018. In 2005, Bain honored him with the Bright-Dix Award, an annual internal award recognizing excellence in developing people.

De Vusser succeeds Manny Maceda who has just completed his second three-year term as Bain's Worldwide Managing Partner having led Bain through a period of accelerated expansion since 2018.

"I'm very excited by the opportunity to lead Bain and extend its impressive track record of success at what is a pivotal moment for our clients," said De Vusser. "The world and the business landscape are changing at a near unprecedented pace, with technology and AI at the crest of this wave of change. This is challenging our clients to reinvent their businesses and industries – in a responsible way, and at breakneck pace. We are well positioned to help our clients to meet this moment and thrive through our uniquely collaborative way of shaping bold ambitions, defining the future, and enabling change."

De Vusser added: "I feel honored to succeed Manny at this exciting time and energized by the chance to build on the double-digit growth, and expansion of the firm's capabilities and footprint, that Bain secured under Manny's exceptional leadership over the past six years. I look forward to working with our extraordinary team of 19,000 Bainies around the world on writing the next chapter of results stories for our clients while continuing to foster our special Bain culture as one of the world's best places to work and a magnet for the best and the brightest talent across the globe."

Bain is currently continuing the rapid growth and development of its AI practice and expanding its AI capabilities. Tech and AI enabled revenue is already driving 30% of the firm's business in 2024 and Bain expects that this will reach half of revenue in the coming years. The firm employs more than 1,500 experts in its expanding digital teams across its Advanced Analytics, Enterprise Technology, and Innovation & Design practices. It has also grown its wider ecosystem to more than 700 partner organizations, including key alliances with OpenAI, Microsoft, AWS, Google, SAP, Salesforce and IBM. Internally, the firm has deployed a suite of cutting-edge AI-driven tools to fuel and accelerate delivery of client insights, including Sage, a state-of-the-art proprietary chat platform powered by GPT-4 from OpenAI.

De Vusser began his 25-year Bain career in the firm's Consumer Products practice and maintains extensive involvement with this area of the firm's business, bringing clients expertise in growth, sales and marketing strategy, business transformation, sustainability and corporate turnaround programs. Prior to joining Bain, he worked for Procter & Gamble with responsibilities for global sourcing for P&G's Fabric & Home Care business. He earned a Master's degree in Civil Engineering and also holds a Master's in Multilingual Business Communications, both from the University of Ghent, Belgium. He is married with two children and will be based in New York.

