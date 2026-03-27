NEXA Lending Advances Servicing-Aligned Income Initiative for Loan Originators

PHEONIX, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending, one of the nation's largest independent mortgage brokerages, today announced the development of a new initiative designed to expand how loan originators may participate in the long-term value of the loans they help originate—through a compliant, structured approach tied to mortgage servicing.

The initiative, expected to begin rollout as early as July 2026, is centered around a separately structured servicing platform currently in late-stage development. The goal is to provide NEXA-affiliated loan originators with an additional, compliant pathway to participate in recurring income opportunities associated with servicing, where permitted by law and regulation.

While mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) have traditionally been retained by lenders and financial institutions, NEXA's model aims to introduce a new framework that increases transparency and alignment between origination and servicing while maintaining strict adherence to all applicable regulatory requirements.

"This initiative reflects a long-term vision we've been working toward for several years," said Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Lending. "Our focus is on creating a structure that responsibly expands opportunity for loan originators, while remaining fully aligned with compliance, licensing, and investor guidelines."

Key Elements of the Initiative Include:

Servicing-Aligned Income Opportunities: A structured model designed to allow eligible loan originators to participate in recurring revenue streams connected to loan performance, subject to regulatory compliance.

A structured model designed to allow eligible loan originators to participate in recurring revenue streams connected to loan performance, subject to regulatory compliance. Enhanced Loan Lifecycle Visibility: Participating originators are expected to gain greater insight into servicing-related data tied to their originated loans, supporting long-term client engagement strategies.

Participating originators are expected to gain greater insight into servicing-related data tied to their originated loans, supporting long-term client engagement strategies. Technology Integration: The initiative is expected to be supported by a proprietary technology ecosystem which will serve as a centralized interface for access and reporting.

NEXA emphasized that all components of the program are being designed in coordination with legal, compliance, and regulatory frameworks, and that participation structures may vary based on licensing, jurisdiction, and investor guidelines.

"This is not about disrupting the system, it's about evolving responsibly within it," Kortas added. "We are committed to building something that benefits loan originators while upholding the integrity of the mortgage process."

Phased Rollout and Industry Implications

The company noted that the initiative will be introduced in phases, with initial adoption focused internally before broader expansion. As the servicing landscape continues to evolve, NEXA believes this model may contribute to ongoing conversations around transparency, retention, and long-term borrower relationships within the broker channel.

NEXA also indicated that continued enhancements and additional features are expected following the initial rollout, as the platform matures, and feedback is incorporated.

About NEXA Lending

NEXA Lending is a leading independent mortgage brokerage, providing loan originators with access to a wide network of wholesale lenders, competitive products, and advanced technology solutions. The company is committed to empowering originators through innovation, transparency, and scalable business models designed for long-term success.

SOURCE NEXA Lending