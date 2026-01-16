Chrome Horse Society Gallops Into Colorado With an Official Launch During Aspen Gay Ski Week, Culminating in a Headlining Performance by Cedric Gervais

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrome Horse Society , the fast-rising luxury tequila brand officially launches in Colorado during Aspen Gay Ski Week, one of the country's most iconic winter gatherings, with a weekend of celebrations at Madame Ushi Aspen.

The launch unfolds across two nights at the buzzy hotspot owned by Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Cedric Gervais, a close friend of Chrome Horse founder Jack Morgan, and culminates Saturday night with a Chrome Horse-sponsored party featuring a special performance by Gervais himself.

Now pouring in Colorado: Chrome Horse Society Tequila

Friday evening sets the tone with a high-energy kickoff featuring music by legendary DJ David Morales, while Saturday's festivities bring the launch to a peak as Gervais takes the stage for a headline performance, transforming Madame Ushi into the epicenter of Aspen Gay Ski Week nightlife. Together, the events embody the Chrome Horse ethos: bold energy, elevated indulgence, and unapologetic fun.

Known for its striking bottle design and exceptionally smooth profile, Chrome Horse has quickly become a tequila of choice among tastemakers, creatives, and cultural leaders. The brand's rapid growth also includes its recent designation as the Official Tequila of the 2026 Winter Equestrian Festival, where it serves as the base for the festival's first-ever signature cocktail, the Show Pony, further cementing Chrome Horse's presence at the intersection of sport, culture, and celebration.

"Chrome Horse is about savoring the moment and enjoying exceptional experiences," says founder Jack Morgan. "Launching in Colorado during Aspen Gay Ski Week — and celebrating with close friends like Cedric — is exactly the kind of moment we built this brand for."

Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and triple-distilled for a clean, refined finish, Chrome Horse is designed to be enjoyed neat or in signature cocktails — from the slopes to the dance floor, at an intimate dinner, or a premier cultural event. As the brand continues to grow, it remains focused on creating moments that feel daring, sophisticated, and unforgettable.

Because at Chrome Horse, it's not just about the drink — it's about the ride.

Enjoy the ride.

About Chrome Horse Society Tequila

Chrome Horse is a luxury tequila crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave, triple-distilled for an exceptionally smooth and clean profile. Committed to sustainability and style, Chrome Horse combines modern design with traditional methods to create tequila that's as unforgettable in taste as it is in presentation. For more information, visit www.chromehorsesociety.com .

