Chronograph and DealsPlus join forces to provide trusted portfolio monitoring and investment structure data for valuations and waterfall modeling

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph — a next-generation portfolio monitoring and valuations platform — has partnered with DealsPlus — a comprehensive post-deal investment structure management solution — to unlock a single source of truth and trusted inputs for streamlined valuations, distribution modeling, and fund reporting.

Historically, private equity firms have relied on manual, spreadsheet-driven processes to aggregate portfolio company financials, administer valuations, and manage increasingly complex investment structures and allocations. As the industry has matured, these patchwork systems lack the integrity and efficiency to meet heightened transparency and reporting demands.

Chronograph GP's proprietary ML- and AI-enabled source document data technology automates portfolio data collection, validating and centralizing valuation drivers. From this foundation, the platform's best-in-class workflow tools empower firms to roll forward valuations with cloud-driven governance controls, approval layers, and auditability.

Built from 40+ years of combined experience in private markets fund management, DealsPlus consolidates and digitizes fragmented and complex investment structures and portfolio capitalization tables alongside intelligent workflows and calculation engines, eliminating silos and manual reconciliations. As a result, middle office teams can leverage accurate, transaction-ready data for tax, legal, valuation, and exit portfolio operations.

Both firms share the view that collaboration between industry-leading point solutions is essential to enabling rigorous valuations and robust downstream reporting and analysis. With this partnership, equity values calculated within Chronograph's portfolio monitoring platform can serve as the authoritative input for waterfall simulations and equity valuation workflows in DealsPlus. As a result, finance teams gain a connected, auditable record — from portfolio company performance and valuation to ownership and distribution modeling.

Charlie Tafoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Chronograph remarked, "Today, Chronograph administers over $1 trillion in valuations each quarter across our diverse client base. As the private markets scale and scrutiny on valuations grows, we continue to partner with innovators across the modern private capital technology stack, delivering the interconnectivity clients need to execute valuation cycles with greater frequency, transparency, and governance. Our partnership with DealsPlus is a reflection of this core commitment."

Venkat Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of DealsPlus commented, "At DealsPlus, we have always believed that accurate valuations and reporting shouldn't consume the time it takes to wrangle spreadsheets and disconnected systems. We believe the best outcomes for clients come from best-in-class solutions working in concert, and that's exactly what this partnership delivers. Together with Chronograph, we're giving funds a single, connected thread from portfolio company performance all the way through to equity valuations, with the transparency and governance the next era of private markets demands."

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to private capital markets. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and private credit investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information, please visit: www.chronograph.pe

About DealsPlus

DealsPlus was built to solve one of private markets' most persistent challenges: fragmented investment structures and cap table complexity that slow down critical decisions and create operational risk. The platform consolidates and digitizes investment structure management, automating middle office workflows and delivering accurate, transaction-ready data for valuations, reporting, governance and controls, and exit readiness. As private markets continue to scale, DealsPlus is committed to giving funds the connected infrastructure they need to operate with speed, rigor, and transparency. For further information, please visit: www.dealsplus.io

Contact:

Fred Bower

Chronograph

New York, New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph