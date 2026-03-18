Chronograph Hires Former Macquarie Portfolio Manager in Client Development Expansion

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, leading provider of portfolio monitoring solutions for institutional private equity limited partners and general partners, today announced the hiring of Valentin Ivanov as Client Development Director based out of the company's London office.

Valentin joins Chronograph from Macquarie Asset Management, where he managed portfolio oversight across a principal book of renewable energy platforms. Prior to Macquarie, he held M&A and strategy roles at bp Low Carbon and spent three years in M&A and strategy consulting at Strategy&, advising private equity and corporate clients.

This new growth of the Client Development team in Chronograph's London office is driven by substantial new client acquisition in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Further, with Chronograph serving 4 of the top 5 largest infrastructure investors globally, Valentin's experience is acutely helpful for appreciating the challenges faced by these teams.

Valentin commented, "Having spent years working with infrastructure investors – running valuation models, consolidating portfolio company data across reporting lines, and boiling down large volumes of structured and unstructured information into actionable insights – I experienced firsthand how much operational alpha gets stranded without a strong technology foundation. Chronograph changes that equation entirely. I'm thrilled to be part of a team providing GPs with the tools and infrastructure needed to focus on what actually drives returns."

Michael Santos, Global Head of Sales at Chronograph, added, "We're excited to welcome Valentin to the team and to our London office. His deep experience across leading infrastructure funds gives him an invaluable perspective. As GPs increasingly compete on operational excellence, Valentin's background positions him well to help our current and future EMEA clients realize the full potential of Chronograph's platform."

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to private capital markets. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and private credit investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information, please visit: www.chronograph.pe

Contact:

Fred Bower

Chronograph

New York, New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Chronograph