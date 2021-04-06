Chrysler Brand Celebrates National Pet Day, Highlights Top Pet-Friendly Features of 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

For those with furry, four-legged family members, Chrysler brand is calling out pet-friendly features of the redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica just in time for National Pet Day on April 11.

The Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last five years, is no stranger to garnering a "paws up" from the pet set. Last year, Pacifica was named to Autotrader's list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers, one of the 145 honors and industry accolades the Pacifica has earned since its introduction as a minivan.

Chrysler Pacifica offers the rare subject that both cats and dogs can agree on, earning "meows" and "woofs-woofs" alike by delivering great comfort and safety features that also provide pet parents with peace of mind. The top five pet-friendly features of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica include:

FamCAM interior camera: New for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, the FamCAM interior camera allows those in the front to view occupants in the rear and even zoom in, perfect not just for monitoring kiddies, but also precocious pets

New for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, the FamCAM interior camera allows those in the front to view occupants in the rear and even zoom in, perfect not just for monitoring kiddies, but also precocious pets Stow 'n Go seating: Second- and third-row seats fold flat into the floor, providing a large space for pet kennels or for pets to stretch their legs when the vehicle is parked

Second- and third-row seats fold flat into the floor, providing a large space for pet kennels or for pets to stretch their legs when the vehicle is parked Stow 'n Go in-floor storage bins: Easily store pet food or accessories in the second row under the floor and out of sight

Easily store pet food or accessories in the second row under the floor and out of sight Stow 'n Vac: Make pet messes disappear from the Pacifica's interior by quickly picking it up with the available Stow 'n Vac system

Make pet messes disappear from the Pacifica's interior by quickly picking it up with the available Stow 'n Vac system Hands-free sliding doors/liftgate: When hands are full with pets and their stuff and the keys are in your pocket, hands-free access to the Pacifica is as simple as a kick under the door or liftgate

Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler brand continues to set the pace for the minivan segment with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The first-ever minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains, Chrysler is elevating its minivan game to new levels, creating a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model in the segment, offering AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity, an athletic new look and loads more creature comforts and interior storage for the 2021 model year. The Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to hold its status as the most awarded minivan five years in a row with more than 140 honors and industry accolades. As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, 116 minivan firsts have been produced, including nearly 40 minivan-first features on the Pacifica. The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over 37 years.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers families a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



