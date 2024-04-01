Chrysler Brand Marks One-year Anniversary of Partnership With Autism Society of America, Continues Support of Autism Community

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler brand and the Autism Society of America are marking the one-year anniversary of a long-term partnership initiative to support the driving needs of those in the Autism community, in advance of World Autism Acceptance Day on April 2.

Partnership initiative, announced in April 2023 during Autism Acceptance Month, supports driving needs of those within the Autism community

during Autism Acceptance Month, supports driving needs of those within the Autism community Chrysler brand recently delivered three 2024 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles to support Autism Society's Road to Acceptance project, which aims to showcase unique experiences of Autism community

Chrysler continues to offer Calm Cabin package that transforms Chrysler Pacifica into a sensory-supported mobile experience for individuals with Autism and their loved ones

Calm Cabin package available for purchase at collection.chrysler.com

Chrysler also contributed to Autism Society through Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid 2023 ride-and-drive events throughout the U.S., resulting in overall donation of $100,000 to the organization

to the organization For more information on Autism Society, visit autismsociety.org

Chrysler brand and the Autism Society of America are marking the one-year anniversary of a long-term partnership initiative to support the driving needs of those in the Autism community, in advance of World Autism Acceptance Day on April 2.

The partnership with the Autism Society, the oldest and largest grassroots Autism organization in the country, was first announced in 2023, during Autism Acceptance Month in April. Through the partnership, Chrysler brand and the Autism Society are joining forces to make travel more comfortable for individuals with Autism and their loved ones.

Chrysler recently delivered three 2024 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles for use in the Autism Society's Road to Acceptance project, which features early spring road stops in cities across the U.S. to showcase and share the unique experiences within the Autism community. To kick off the partnership in April 2023, Chrysler also introduced a Calm Cabin package that transforms any Chrysler Pacifica into a sensory-supported mobile experience that eases the challenges of on-road travel.

"The Chrysler brand is proud to continue our long-term partnership with the Autism Society of America as we work together to support and enhance the mobility needs of those in the Autism community," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. "The Chrysler Pacifica with the Calm Cabin package make life on the road more comfortable, safer and a little easier, and we're excited to collaborate with the Autism Society moving forward to find more ways to make the driving experience even more harmonious."

Chrysler staged Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid ride-and-drive experiential events throughout the U.S. during 2023, with the brand contributing $50 to the Autism Society for each ride-and-drive participant, resulting in an overall donation of $100,000 to the organization.

Chrysler Pacifica also offers more than 400 early development apps spanning education, games, music, and streaming entertainment available with Amazon Fire TV, which integrates into the Pacifica's Uconnect 5 and Uconnect Theater system.

"The Autism Society of America is proud to continue our partnership with Chrysler to support an improved driving experience for the Autism community," said Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America. "With Chrysler's support on our Road to Acceptance project, we are able to capture testimonials, moments of acceptance, diverse challenges, and how the community connects with the world around them."

Chrysler continues to offer the Calm Cabin package, which helps the Autism community feel calm, safe and comfortable while behind the wheel or in the passenger seat. Features of the package include:

Seat-back organizer with adjustable straps and nine front pockets, including a clear pocket that can hold a tablet computer

Rechargeable, cordless Bluetooth meditative light and sound therapy machine that fits in the center pocket of the seat-back organizer with five LED color modes, four light therapy modes, breathing coach and 15 sound therapy modes

Comforting seat belt sleeve with soft-touch velvet feel, soft-touch travel pillow and seven-layer, 12-pound weighted sensory blanket

The Calm Cabin package for the Chrysler Pacifica is available through the Chrysler brand's online merchandise retail store, collection.chrysler.com.

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica family friendly features include the available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration. Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

The Autism Society of America

The Autism Society of America is dedicated to creating connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. As the nation's oldest leading grassroots Autism organization, the Autism Society and its approximately 70 affiliates serve over half a million people each year. By championing initiatives that advance equitable opportunities in healthcare, education, employment, safety, and public policy, the organization executes a national reach, with meaningful local impact. Through education, advocacy, support and community programming, the Autism Society works towards a world in which everyone is connected to the support they need, when they need it. For more information, go to AutismSociety.org, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

