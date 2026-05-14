NHRA, Dodge and Mopar Bring National Event Racing Back to Michigan for First Time in 66 Years, Serve as Title and Presenting Sponsors for NHRA Debut at US 131 Motorsports Park

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar at Martin, Michigan, represents first full NHRA National event in Michigan in 66 years

Tony Stewart Racing drivers Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett will carry the banner for Dodge and Mopar at the Michigan event in September

Dodge and Mopar will showcase popular interactive exhibit, new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger muscle car and more

NHRA National event racing is coming back to the great state of Michigan, courtesy of NHRA, Dodge and Mopar. The inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar makes its debut at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Mich., on September 18-20, 2026, representing the first NHRA National event Michigan stop in 66 years.

NHRA National event racing returns to the great state of Michigan, courtesy of NHRA, Dodge and Mopar.

NHRA officials announce that the Dodge and Mopar brands will serve as title and presenting sponsors of the first NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park. Racing takes place Sept. 18-20 during NHRA's 75th anniversary season. The event is the first of six playoff races during the 20-event 2026 campaign.

The inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar makes its debut at the standout facility in Martin, Michigan, representing the first NHRA National event Michigan stop in 66 years and kicking off the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs in grand fashion.

"Having Dodge and Mopar step into the role of title and presenting sponsor for our debut event at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park is incredibly exciting," NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. "This race has huge importance as the first event in the Countdown to the Championship, and partnering with two iconic brands like Dodge and Mopar, which have a deep-rooted history in the area and in NHRA drag racing, elevates it even further. It's a great way to launch the playoffs at a new venue, and we're looking forward to delivering a standout weekend for everyone involved."

"Let the Countdown begin," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Mopar to bring NHRA National event racing back to Michigan for the first time in 66 years, at the same time we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Dodge Charger. Dodge performance is rooted in drag racing then and now, and it will be a great weekend to kick off the NHRA playoffs."

The last full NHRA National event in Michigan was at the now-defunct Detroit Dragway in 1960. The anticipation is already building for the first event at the popular Martin, Michigan, facility, and the addition of Dodge and Mopar as title and presenting sponsors adds to the excitement for the race.

Dodge and Mopar continue to be heavily involved in the NHRA ranks, serving as partners for the Tony Stewart Racing team's Top Fuel and Funny Car drivers, longtime Dodge and Mopar racers Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett. Racing legend and team owner Tony Stewart also competes in the Top Fuel class with Dodge HEMI® power.

Pruett has impressed upon returning to the Top Fuel ranks in 2026, while Hagan is a four-time world champion who has spent his entire career in a Dodge Funny car and expects to be in the title hunt yet again. Stewart, who won the regular-season championship in 2025, already posted an early-season win this year.

In Martin, Dodge and Mopar will have a strong presence at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park with a popular interactive exhibit and Dodge muscle cars on display, including the new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger. Additional information on Dodge and Mopar activities planned around the NHRA's historic return to Michigan will be shared later this summer.

With championship dreams in mind, all the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle are set to debut at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, one of four new facilities during NHRA's milestone season. The special diamond Wally trophy celebrating NHRA's 75th season will be on the line for the winners of the new race in Martin. The event will also be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport's top drivers in Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

To purchase tickets to the inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar on Sept. 18-20 at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, fans can visit www.nhra.com/tickets.

Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit www.missionfoods.com.

NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA's Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA's streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, visit www.NHRA.com or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

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SOURCE Stellantis