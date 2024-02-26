Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep® Wagoneer Earn 2024 PARENTS Best Family Cars Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep® Wagoneer recognized by PARENTS, the leading source for caregivers everywhere, in 2024 Best Family Cars Awards

Rear-seat monitoring cameras for both Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Wagoneer also earn accolades

Coverage of PARENTS Best Family Cars 2024 honorees featured at Parents.com

Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep® Wagoneer are being recognized in the 2024 Best Family Cars Awards by PARENTS, the leading source for caregivers for nearly 100 years. Rear-seat monitoring camera features for both Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Wagoneer also earned recognition from PARENTS.

PARENTS Best Family Cars 2024 recognizes a selection of new-model vehicles with high-tech performance, safety and convenience features across multiple categories to fit a family's specific needs, including minivans, three-row SUVs, two-row SUVs and family sedans. To arrive at this year's list of honorees, PARENTS experts thoroughly reviewed and tested 140 cars from a field of new-model vehicles that aced the industry's safety tests. Twenty-two vehicles and driving systems were chosen.

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica family friendly features include the available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration. Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

Jeep Wagoneer

Covering the heart of the large SUV market, Jeep Wagoneer delivers up to eight-passenger seating, with a spacious standard third row and best-in-class overall passenger volume and best-in-class second- and third-row legroom with the most cargo volume behind the third row. Wagoneer's leading-edge technologies, including the award-winning rear seat monitoring camera, the advanced Uconnect 5 system, Head-up Display, 360-degree surround view camera, up to 50 inches of total screen surface, available Amazon Fire TV Built-In and McIntosh audio system, offer an unmatched selection of premium interior features. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, including best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds, the Jeep Wagoneer builds on the original SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon.

Jeep Wagoneer offers an advanced twin-turbo powertrain with first-rate driving dynamics and composed capability while offering unparalleled comfort and legendary 4x4 capability. Three available 4x4 systems include Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II. With standard Selec-Terrain traction management system, which adjusts shift patterns, engine performance and torque distribution for maximum traction on tough roads, Quadra-Drive II features a rear electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) that delivers industry-leading tractive capability.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

